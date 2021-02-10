IND USA
Promise Day 2021: Commit to cooking healthy Air Fryer Orange Chicken for bae

  Promise Day 2021: What is love if not going out of comfort zones to surprise bae? If you too think the same, surprise your Valentine by cooking a Chinese food feast of Air Fryer Orange Chicken and make a heartfelt promise to always treat them to a healthy and gluten-free meal. Recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Move over takeaways or binge eating deep fried or sugar-laden Chinese food with your partner this Valentine Week and give health a chance with Air Fryer Orange Chicken. Make a heartfelt promise to always treat your Valentine to a healthy, gluten-free meal on this Promise Day and if you don’t have a recipe at hand, we got you sorted with one for Air Fryer Orange Chicken that will surely turn love unconditional with its crunchy, sweet and savory flavours.

The gooey, sweet and tangy sauce holds up well along with the slightly crunchy layer on the chicken that seals its juices. The best part about this dish is that it takes only 30 minutes to make and can be served as a main course for four.

Check out the recipe of Air Fryer Orange Chicken here:

Ingredients:

For the chicken

1.5 lbs raw boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 large egg, whisked

2/3 cup cornstarch or potato starch (see blog notes)

For the sauce

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice, from about 2 medium oranges

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp oyster sauce (Mili, New Moon, and Ayam brands all have gluten-free oyster sauce)

3 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

2 1/2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp water

1/4 tsp red pepper flake

Method:

Preheat air fryer to 375F. Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes. Mix together with whisked egg until all chicken is coated. In a large plastic bag, add the cornstarch. Using tongs, take chicken pieces out of the egg mixture, allowing excess egg to drip off and add to the bag.

Close the bag and shake chicken pieces around until fully coated by the cornstarch. Remove pieces from the bag and place on the cutting board that you used to cut up your chicken. Liberally coat the side of the chicken facing up with cooking spray. Add the chicken, sprayed side down, to the basket of your air fryer.

Now spray the side facing up, so all sides of chicken are coated. Air fry at 375F for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken is slightly browned and cooked through. As the chicken cooks, make the sauce in a medium-sized skillet.

Whisk sauce ingredients together and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sauce thickens–about 5 minutes. Toss cooked chicken with sauce and serve immediately.

For those who don’t have an air fryer, you can cook the chicken in the oven but it will take a little longer.

Oven Method:

Follow all other recipe instruction but place chicken on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Some of the breading might fall off as you flip the chicken. Bake at 425F for 15-20 minutes, flipping the chicken halfway through. Your Chinese food feast is ready.

(Recipe: Geri, Instagram/litecravings)

Well, well, well what is love if not going a little out of our comfort zone to surprise bae?

