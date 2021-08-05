Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Quick and easy Sooji Gulab Jamun dessert recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

Gulab Jamun is the go to dessert for most Indian households, and this quick and easy recipe will surely satiate all your sweet cravings.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Sooji Gulab Jamun(Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients

2 cups Milk

1 cup Semolina

Few strands Saffron

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

1 tsp Ghee

¼ tsp Baking Soda (optional)

Oil/Ghee for frying

For Sugar Syrup

1½ cups Sugar

1½ cups Water

1 tbsp Rose Water

For Garnish

Pista - sliced

Fresh Rose Petals

Method to process

-In a kadai add milk, let it a little and then slowly add semolina and stir it continuously.

-Then add saffron, cardamom powder and mix it properly and cook it on medium heat until it becomes doughy.

-Now remove in a bowl and keep aside to cool down.

-Once cooled take it on a flat surface and knead it properly until smooth, then apply some ghee, add baking soda then mix all together and from a soft smooth dough.

-Take small lemon sized portions and give it a cylindrical shape.

-Once done deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

-Remove and add it in the sugar syrup, let then soak at least for 2 hours or overnight.

-Serve chilled and garnish with sliced pista and fresh rose petals.

For Sugar Syrup

-In a pan add sugar, water and boil it until one string consistency.

-Remove and let it cool down a little then add rose water and mix everything properly. Keep aside for further use.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

