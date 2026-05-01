Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar with Amaranth and Natural Sweetness for Balanced Nutrition

Rajgira chikki, also known as an amaranth energy bar, is widely enjoyed across India, especially during fasting days and in regions like Maharashtra and parts of South India where millet-based foods are common.

Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar(Freepik)

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Rajgira, or amaranth, is an ancient grain known for its high protein and mineral content">high protein and mineral content. The seeds are popped and combined with melted jaggery to form a firm, crunchy bar. This simple process creates a snack that is easy to store and carry, making it suitable for everyday use.

Rajgira chikki is different from regular chikki made with peanuts or sesame. It uses tiny popped grains that create a lighter texture and a delicate crunch. The flavour is mildly nutty with a natural sweetness from jaggery, making it less heavy compared to other sweets.

Rajgira chikki amaranth energy bar for healthy weight loss snacking and sustained energy works">sustained energy works well because it contains fibre and plant protein. It may help manage hunger and provide steady energy. Jaggery adds minerals">Jaggery adds minerals, while the absence of refined sugar keeps the snack simple and balanced.

How Rajgira Chikki Differs from Other Chikki

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Rajgira Chikki Peanut Chikki Sesame Chikki Made with popped amaranth Made with peanuts Made with sesame seeds Light and crisp texture Crunchy and dense Slightly hard texture Mild nutty taste Strong nutty flavour Rich and earthy taste Gluten free snack Not gluten free always Gluten free High in fibre and protein High in fats and protein High in calcium View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 10–12 pieces

Calories: 90–110 calories per piece

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and crisp

Nutrition: Rich in fibre, protein, and minerals

Difficulty: Easy Crunchy Rajgira Chikki with Light Texture and Natural Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Recipe Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 10–12 pieces

Calories: 90–110 calories per piece

Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and crisp

Nutrition: Rich in fibre, protein, and minerals

Difficulty: Easy Crunchy Rajgira Chikki with Light Texture and Natural Sweetness {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Rajgira chikki has a crisp texture with a mild nutty flavour from popped amaranth. The sweetness from jaggery blends smoothly, creating a light and crunchy bite. It feels easy to eat during summer as it is not heavy and works well as a quick snack option. Ingredients 2 cups popped rajgira (amaranth)

1 cup grated jaggery

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee Step-by-Step Instructions Heat a pan and add jaggery with a tablespoon of water. Cook on low heat until it melts completely. Stir continuously until the jaggery syrup thickens slightly and forms a sticky consistency. Add ghee and cardamom powder, mixing well to enhance flavour. Add the popped rajgira to the syrup and mix quickly so all seeds are coated evenly. Transfer the mixture onto a greased plate or parchment paper. Flatten it using a greased rolling pin while it is still warm. Cut into pieces immediately and allow it to cool completely before serving. Tips to Get the Perfect Rajgira Chikki Texture Focus on Jaggery Consistency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajgira chikki has a crisp texture with a mild nutty flavour from popped amaranth. The sweetness from jaggery blends smoothly, creating a light and crunchy bite. It feels easy to eat during summer as it is not heavy and works well as a quick snack option. Ingredients 2 cups popped rajgira (amaranth)

1 cup grated jaggery

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee Step-by-Step Instructions Heat a pan and add jaggery with a tablespoon of water. Cook on low heat until it melts completely. Stir continuously until the jaggery syrup thickens slightly and forms a sticky consistency. Add ghee and cardamom powder, mixing well to enhance flavour. Add the popped rajgira to the syrup and mix quickly so all seeds are coated evenly. Transfer the mixture onto a greased plate or parchment paper. Flatten it using a greased rolling pin while it is still warm. Cut into pieces immediately and allow it to cool completely before serving. Tips to Get the Perfect Rajgira Chikki Texture Focus on Jaggery Consistency {{/usCountry}}

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Jaggery syrup should reach a sticky stage for proper binding. Too thin syrup will not hold the chikki together, while too thick can make it hard.

Mix Quickly for Even Coating

Add popped rajgira and mix quickly so the syrup coats all seeds evenly before it starts cooling.

Flatten While Warm

Shaping the mixture while it is warm helps achieve a smooth and even thickness. Delaying this step can make it difficult to spread.

Use Fresh Popped Rajgira

Freshly popped seeds give better crunch and improve overall texture.

Grease Tools Properly

Greasing the surface and rolling pin prevents sticking and makes shaping easier.

Cut at the Right Time

Cut the chikki while still warm to get neat and even pieces.

Nutritional Value of Rajgira Chikki

According to USDA">USDA, rajgira chikki provides a mix of energy, fibre, and plant-based nutrients, making it a practical snack option.

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Nutrient Amount Per Piece Energy 100 calories Carbohydrates 15 g Protein 3 g Fibre 2 g Fat 3 g Calcium 60 mg Iron 1.5 mg View All

Ingredient Contribution to Daily Nutrition

Each ingredient in rajgira chikki adds to its balanced nutritional profile. Amaranth provides plant protein, calcium, and fibre that support daily nutrition, while jaggery adds natural minerals like iron. Together, they create a snack that delivers steady energy without relying on refined sugar.

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Ingredient Benefit Rajgira High in protein, fibre, and calcium Jaggery Provides iron and natural sweetness Ghee Adds texture and flavour Cardamom Enhances aroma

FAQs

Is rajgira chikki good for weight loss?

Rajgira chikki contains fibre and protein that may help manage hunger when consumed in moderate portions.

Can rajgira chikki be stored for long?

Yes. rajgira chikki can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1–2 weeks.

Is rajgira chikki gluten free?

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Yes. Rajgira is naturally gluten free, making it suitable for gluten-sensitive diets.

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