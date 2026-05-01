Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar with Amaranth and Natural Sweetness for Balanced Nutrition
Rajgira chikki is a crunchy amaranth energy bar made with natural sweeteners, offering fibre, protein, and steady energy for healthy snacking.
Rajgira chikki, also known as an amaranth energy bar, is widely enjoyed across India, especially during fasting days and in regions like Maharashtra and parts of South India where millet-based foods are common.
Rajgira, or amaranth, is an ancient grain known for its high protein and mineral content">high protein and mineral content. The seeds are popped and combined with melted jaggery to form a firm, crunchy bar. This simple process creates a snack that is easy to store and carry, making it suitable for everyday use.
Rajgira chikki is different from regular chikki made with peanuts or sesame. It uses tiny popped grains that create a lighter texture and a delicate crunch. The flavour is mildly nutty with a natural sweetness from jaggery, making it less heavy compared to other sweets.
Rajgira chikki amaranth energy bar for healthy weight loss snacking and sustained energy works">sustained energy works well because it contains fibre and plant protein. It may help manage hunger and provide steady energy. Jaggery adds minerals">Jaggery adds minerals, while the absence of refined sugar keeps the snack simple and balanced.
How Rajgira Chikki Differs from Other Chikki
Rajgira Chikki
Peanut Chikki
Sesame Chikki
Made with popped amaranth
Made with peanuts
Made with sesame seeds
Light and crisp texture
Crunchy and dense
Slightly hard texture
Mild nutty taste
Strong nutty flavour
Rich and earthy taste
Gluten free snack
Not gluten free always
Gluten free
High in fibre and protein
High in fats and protein
High in calcium
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 10–12 pieces
- Calories: 90–110 calories per piece
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and crisp
- Nutrition: Rich in fibre, protein, and minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Crunchy Rajgira Chikki with Light Texture and Natural Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Servings: 10–12 pieces
- Calories: 90–110 calories per piece
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, nutty, and crisp
- Nutrition: Rich in fibre, protein, and minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Crunchy Rajgira Chikki with Light Texture and Natural Sweetness{{/usCountry}}
Rajgira chikki has a crisp texture with a mild nutty flavour from popped amaranth. The sweetness from jaggery blends smoothly, creating a light and crunchy bite. It feels easy to eat during summer as it is not heavy and works well as a quick snack option.
Ingredients
- 2 cups popped rajgira (amaranth)
- 1 cup grated jaggery
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 teaspoon ghee
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Heat a pan and add jaggery with a tablespoon of water. Cook on low heat until it melts completely.
- Stir continuously until the jaggery syrup thickens slightly and forms a sticky consistency.
- Add ghee and cardamom powder, mixing well to enhance flavour.
- Add the popped rajgira to the syrup and mix quickly so all seeds are coated evenly.
- Transfer the mixture onto a greased plate or parchment paper.
- Flatten it using a greased rolling pin while it is still warm.
- Cut into pieces immediately and allow it to cool completely before serving.
Tips to Get the Perfect Rajgira Chikki Texture
Focus on Jaggery Consistency{{/usCountry}}
Rajgira chikki has a crisp texture with a mild nutty flavour from popped amaranth. The sweetness from jaggery blends smoothly, creating a light and crunchy bite. It feels easy to eat during summer as it is not heavy and works well as a quick snack option.
Ingredients
- 2 cups popped rajgira (amaranth)
- 1 cup grated jaggery
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1 teaspoon ghee
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Heat a pan and add jaggery with a tablespoon of water. Cook on low heat until it melts completely.
- Stir continuously until the jaggery syrup thickens slightly and forms a sticky consistency.
- Add ghee and cardamom powder, mixing well to enhance flavour.
- Add the popped rajgira to the syrup and mix quickly so all seeds are coated evenly.
- Transfer the mixture onto a greased plate or parchment paper.
- Flatten it using a greased rolling pin while it is still warm.
- Cut into pieces immediately and allow it to cool completely before serving.
Tips to Get the Perfect Rajgira Chikki Texture
Focus on Jaggery Consistency{{/usCountry}}
Jaggery syrup should reach a sticky stage for proper binding. Too thin syrup will not hold the chikki together, while too thick can make it hard.
Mix Quickly for Even Coating
Add popped rajgira and mix quickly so the syrup coats all seeds evenly before it starts cooling.
Flatten While Warm
Shaping the mixture while it is warm helps achieve a smooth and even thickness. Delaying this step can make it difficult to spread.
Use Fresh Popped Rajgira
Freshly popped seeds give better crunch and improve overall texture.
Grease Tools Properly
Greasing the surface and rolling pin prevents sticking and makes shaping easier.
Cut at the Right Time
Cut the chikki while still warm to get neat and even pieces.
Nutritional Value of Rajgira Chikki
According to USDA">USDA, rajgira chikki provides a mix of energy, fibre, and plant-based nutrients, making it a practical snack option.
Nutrient
Amount Per Piece
Energy
100 calories
Carbohydrates
15 g
Protein
3 g
Fibre
2 g
Fat
3 g
Calcium
60 mg
Iron
1.5 mg
Ingredient Contribution to Daily Nutrition
Each ingredient in rajgira chikki adds to its balanced nutritional profile. Amaranth provides plant protein, calcium, and fibre that support daily nutrition, while jaggery adds natural minerals like iron. Together, they create a snack that delivers steady energy without relying on refined sugar.
Ingredient
Benefit
Rajgira
High in protein, fibre, and calcium
Jaggery
Provides iron and natural sweetness
Ghee
Adds texture and flavour
Cardamom
Enhances aroma
FAQs
Is rajgira chikki good for weight loss?
Rajgira chikki contains fibre and protein that may help manage hunger when consumed in moderate portions.
Can rajgira chikki be stored for long?
Yes. rajgira chikki can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1–2 weeks.
Is rajgira chikki gluten free?
Yes. Rajgira is naturally gluten free, making it suitable for gluten-sensitive diets.
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