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Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar with Amaranth and Natural Sweetness for Balanced Nutrition

Rajgira chikki is a crunchy amaranth energy bar made with natural sweeteners, offering fibre, protein, and steady energy for healthy snacking.

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:17 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Rajgira chikki, also known as an amaranth energy bar, is widely enjoyed across India, especially during fasting days and in regions like Maharashtra and parts of South India where millet-based foods are common.

Rajgira Chikki Recipe for a Gluten Free Energy Bar(Freepik)

Rajgira, or amaranth, is an ancient grain known for its high protein and mineral content">high protein and mineral content. The seeds are popped and combined with melted jaggery to form a firm, crunchy bar. This simple process creates a snack that is easy to store and carry, making it suitable for everyday use.

Rajgira chikki is different from regular chikki made with peanuts or sesame. It uses tiny popped grains that create a lighter texture and a delicate crunch. The flavour is mildly nutty with a natural sweetness from jaggery, making it less heavy compared to other sweets.

Rajgira chikki amaranth energy bar for healthy weight loss snacking and sustained energy works">sustained energy works well because it contains fibre and plant protein. It may help manage hunger and provide steady energy. Jaggery adds minerals">Jaggery adds minerals, while the absence of refined sugar keeps the snack simple and balanced.

How Rajgira Chikki Differs from Other Chikki

Rajgira Chikki

Peanut Chikki

Sesame Chikki

Made with popped amaranth

Made with peanuts

Made with sesame seeds

Light and crisp texture

Crunchy and dense

Slightly hard texture

Mild nutty taste

Strong nutty flavour

Rich and earthy taste

Gluten free snack

Not gluten free always

Gluten free

High in fibre and protein

High in fats and protein

High in calcium

Jaggery syrup should reach a sticky stage for proper binding. Too thin syrup will not hold the chikki together, while too thick can make it hard.

Mix Quickly for Even Coating

Add popped rajgira and mix quickly so the syrup coats all seeds evenly before it starts cooling.

Flatten While Warm

Shaping the mixture while it is warm helps achieve a smooth and even thickness. Delaying this step can make it difficult to spread.

Use Fresh Popped Rajgira

Freshly popped seeds give better crunch and improve overall texture.

Grease Tools Properly

Greasing the surface and rolling pin prevents sticking and makes shaping easier.

Cut at the Right Time

Cut the chikki while still warm to get neat and even pieces.

Nutritional Value of Rajgira Chikki

According to USDA">USDA, rajgira chikki provides a mix of energy, fibre, and plant-based nutrients, making it a practical snack option.

Nutrient

Amount Per Piece

Energy

100 calories

Carbohydrates

15 g

Protein

3 g

Fibre

2 g

Fat

3 g

Calcium

60 mg

Iron

1.5 mg

Ingredient Contribution to Daily Nutrition

Each ingredient in rajgira chikki adds to its balanced nutritional profile. Amaranth provides plant protein, calcium, and fibre that support daily nutrition, while jaggery adds natural minerals like iron. Together, they create a snack that delivers steady energy without relying on refined sugar.

Ingredient

Benefit

Rajgira

High in protein, fibre, and calcium

Jaggery

Provides iron and natural sweetness

Ghee

Adds texture and flavour

Cardamom

Enhances aroma

FAQs

Is rajgira chikki good for weight loss?

Rajgira chikki contains fibre and protein that may help manage hunger when consumed in moderate portions.

Can rajgira chikki be stored for long?

Yes. rajgira chikki can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1–2 weeks.

Is rajgira chikki gluten free?

Yes. Rajgira is naturally gluten free, making it suitable for gluten-sensitive diets.

 
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