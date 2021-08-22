Raksha Bandhan recipe special: Savour rose laddu, barfi roll, ghevar on Rakhi

The word “Raksha” literally translates to ‘safety’, “bandhan” means ‘bond’ and the festival of Rakha Bandhan is a celebration of this unbreakable bond that exists between siblings with a promise to always be there to protect and no matter what the circumstances and in an unconditional way that is only integral to siblings. It is a time-honoured ritual of protection, the greatest gift that siblings give each other and celebrates the pure bond that exists between siblings.

As India marks this festival of protection and love between siblings, why not savour rose laddu, barfi roll and ghevar together as you spend some quality time on Rakhi? Celebrate the unshakeable bond of siblings that trumps every other relationship with the dessert recipes of rose laddu, barfi roll and ghevar given below, which can be easily made at home to binge with your family.

Rose Laddu

Rose laddu (Chef Ram Singh Baghel)

Ingredients:

Gram Flour (Besan): 600 gms

Ghee: 400 gms

Sugar: 300 gms

Cardamom powder: 5 gms

Rose petal jam: 100 gms

Water: 200 ml

Almonds: 100 gms

Dry hydrated rose petals: 60 gms

Cold glaze: 70 gms

Method:

In a heavy bottom cast iron pan, heat ghee till medium hot and add gram flour. Cook together till it froths up and settles down, store aside. In a heavy bottom cast iron pan, combine together with water and sugar.

Melt them together without discoloring, when the syrup reached around 110*C. Add roasted gram flour mixture, stir continuously. Cook the mixture in a low flame. Mix it well to combine in a dough like consistency and add cardamom powder and mix well.

Immediately remove onto a clean work surface area & allow to cool till you can handle.

Method for caramelised almonds:

Heat medium size pan, add around 60 gms sugar & cook till its reaches 130*C. Add almond to combine well cook for roughly 30 seconds. Cool on a grease in silicon mat.

Once its cooled, with the help of rolling pin crush them roughly and keep an air tight container.

Method for shaping the final product:

Place kneaded dough onto a greased surface & keeping around 25 gms aside. Roll it into small ball.

Coat each ball in cold glaze and further roll into dehydrated rose petals ensuring all sides cover with same.

(Recipe: Chef Ram Singh Baghel, Halwai Chef, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center)

Barfi Roll﻿

Barfi roll (Chef Narpat Singh Rajpurohit)

Ingredients for the coating:

Kaju 250 grm

Water 80ml

Sugar 120 grm

Ingredients for filling:

Almond 50grm

Kaju 50grm

Pista 50 grm

Kesar 1grm

Glucose 20 grm

Method for coating:

Soak the Kaju for 30 mins. Paste the kaju with water. Melt the sugar. Add the kaju paste in melted sugar for 15 mins. Set aside the kaju paste to cool down for 45 mins.

Method for filling:

Fine chop all the nuts. Add the kesar. Mix with glucose.

Method for assembling:

Flatten the cooked kaju paste on a slab. Add the filling on the flat kaju paste. Roll it slowly. Keep it aside to rest for 15 mins.

Cut it into different shapes. Garnish it with edible silver paper.

(Recipe: Chef Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, Chef de Partie, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal)

Ghevar﻿

Ghevar (Chef Narpat Singh Rajput)

Ingredients for ghevar

Maida (all-purpose flour) - 300 gms.

Ghee - 100 gms.

Milk - 100 gms.

Water - 30o gms.

Ghee - to fry

Ingredients for sugar syrup

Sugar - 300 gms.

Water - 200 gms.

Ingredients for rabri:

Milk -1lt

Sugar- 2tsp

Pistachios- 10- 15 pcs

Cardamom- 4- 5

Saffron (optional)

Method:

Sieve the maida and take it out in a bowl. Now take ghee and cold milk in another bowl and whisk it well, so it mixes properly. Add maida into it and whisk again. Make sure that no lumps are left behind and the batter formed is smooth.

The consistency of the batter should be like a string. Heat ghee. Start pouring the maida mixture into the ghee with a spoon dripping long strings in different directions. The foam appearing over the ghee while pouring the batter into it.

Pour the batter into the ghee depending on the size of the ghevar you want to make. Lower down the flame once you have poured required amount of batter into the pan and let it fry until it turns light brown in colour.

Method for sugar syrup:

Boil 1 cup water with 11/2 cup sugar in a pan for 5-6 minutes consistency will be string like.

Let the syrup cool down. Now dip the ghevar into it and take it out.

Method for rabri:

Boil 1lt full cream milk in a pan. Once the milk starts to boil, lower down the flame and keep on boiling it.

Keep stirring the milk at short intervals so it doesn't stick at the bottom. Put the cardamom.

Turn off the flame, once the milk reduces to 1/3 quantity. Put 2 tsp spoon sugar in it to make it sweet.

Pour it on Ghevar. Garnish it with nuts and saffron.

(Recipe: Chef Narpat Singh Rajput, Chef de Partie, Courtyard by Marriott Bhopal)

