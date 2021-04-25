Ramzan 2021: Give your iftar a sweet twist with this Shahi Tukda

Shahi tukda literally translates to 'a royal bite', and this dessert is as easy to make as it is decadent. Made with slices of bread deep fried in ghee, topped with sweet rabri made with sugar and full cream milk and then garnished with an array of nuts including almonds, pistachios and more, this dessert will make your dessert experience seem truly fit for kings. This dish is usually found in restaurants and in weddings, but is also quite popular during Ramzan time, however whether you are fasting or not, one never needs an excuse to indulge in some sweetness. And while the under two hours of cook time may seem like a lot of effort, you can make enough so that you can just assemble the dessert and eat it whenever you please. Check it out

For making Shahi tukda masala

Ingredients:

• Almonds ¼ cup

• Green cardamom 3-4 no. (skinless)

• Black cardamom 1 no. (skinless)

• Black peppercorns 3-4 no.

• Fennel seeds 1 tbsp

Method:

• Grind all the ingredients well in a grinder, Shahi tukda masala is ready, it can be stored in fridge in an airtight container.

For making rabari

Ingredients:

• Full fat milk 1.5 litre

• Sugar 3 tbsp

• Shahi tukda masala 2 tbsp

Method:

• In a heavy bottom pan, bring the milk to a boil. Lower the heat and stir continuously so to prevent the milk to stick to the bottom of the pan.

• Once the layer of the cream starts to form, start collecting the cream on the edges of the pan.

• Scrape of the cream layer stuck on the edges and repeat the process until the milk reduces to 1/3rd.

• Add sugar, and cook for 7-8 minutes while stirring.

• Add the Shahi tukda masala and stir well.

• Cool down the rabari and refrigerate it before serving.

For making chashni

Ingredients:

• Sugar 1 cup

• Water 1 cup

• Saffron strands 12-15

• Cardamom powder a pinch

Method:

• Let the sugar dissolve.

• Add the saffron strands and cardamom powder.

• Cook the syrup and bring it to one string consistency.

• Cool down the syrup to Luke warm temperature.

For making shahi tukda

Ingredients:

• Brown bread slices 8-10

• Ghee for frying

Method:

• Cut the brown bread slices into four triangles.

• In a pan heat ghee to shallow fry the bread triangles on both the sides until crisp and golden brown.

• Drain excess ghee and cool down the fried breads.

Assembly

• Coat the fried bread triangles with the sugar syrup.

• Top it up with the chilled rabari and finish it by sprinkling Shahi tukda masala, few almonds and pistachios slivers and some dried rose petals (optional).

(Recipe courtesy Chef Sanjyot Keer)

