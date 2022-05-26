Rasgulla chaat to Idli pizza: Interesting fusion recipes you must try at home

Craving for something different than your regular snacks? Summer is all about culinary experimentation and if you too are looking for some innovative food items, we have got you covered. Fusion recipes are becoming quite a rage these days especially among those who are fond of combining two or three of their favourite foods and creating something new. The recently launched paratha pizza by a leading restaurant chain is already making a lot of buzz which combines the goodness of our favourite breakfast - paratha and go-to fast food pizza. (Also read: Work-from-home snacks: Popcorns to roasted chickpeas; 7 healthy recipes for mid-meal cravings)

Try making these interesting fusion recipes by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai, at home and thank us later.

1. Rasgulla chaat

Rasgulla chaat

Ingredients

Rasgulla - 1 no.

Curd - 50 gm

Sugar - 20gm

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Red chili powder - ½ tsp

Cumin powder - ½ tsp

Nylon sev - 2 tbsp

Pomegranate seeds - 1 tbsp

Mint chutney - 1tbsp

Tamarind chutney - 2tbsp

Coriander for garnish

Method

- Take the rasgulla and squeeze out all syrup from it.

- Make a curd with sugar, chaat masala, cumin powder and red chili powder and mix it well.

- Place the rasgulla in a bowl, put curd, mint chutney and tamarind chutney on top.

- Then garnish it with nylon sev, pomegranate seeds and coriander spring.

2. Chili Chicken Tikka

Chilli Chicken Tikka

Ingredients

Chicken leg boneless - 120 gm

Ginger garlic paste - 2 tbsp

Red chili sauce - 4 tbsp

Dark soya sauce - 1 tbsp

Hung curd - 2 tbsp

Spring onion - 1 tsp

Red chili - 2 no

Onion - 2 no

Bell pepper - 1 each

White sesame seeds - 1tsp

Potato starch - 1 tbsp

Oil - 2 tbsp

Method

- Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, chili sauce, soya sauce, hung curd and salt to taste. Keep it for 1 hour

- Then cook it in a clay oven.

- For making the sauce, heat a wok and add oil, chopped ginger and garlic, chopped chili and bell pepper.

- Then add chicken stock and seasoning. Add dark soya sauce thickened with potato starch.

- Then put cooked chicken and toss it nicely.

- Place on a plate and garnish with spring onion and sesame seeds.

3. Idli pizza

Idli pizza

Ingredients

Idli - 4 no.

Tomato - 10 no

Onion - 2 no.

Garlic - 1 tsp

Bell pepper - 1 no each

Basil - 1 tbsp

Corn - 50 gm

Mozzarella cheese - 100 gm

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Method

- Take idlis and cut it into the round shape; keep it aside.

- For pizza sauce, take tomatoes and blanch them. Then take out their skin and finely chop.

- Heat the pan, add olive oil, chopped onion, garlic, chopped tomato. Add some water and cook well. Then add basil and season it with salt and pepper.

- Take other vegetable, dice them and then sauté on a high flame.

- Take idli, then apply tomato sauce on top, place diced vegetables on top and then put mozzarella cheese.

- Bake idli pizza in the oven at 180°c for 5 minutes.

- Before serving it, put olive oil on top of idli pizza and garnish it with fried basil leaves.

