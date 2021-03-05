Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding
recipe

Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding

Whip up a healthy treat this summer, packed with a flavoursome and refreshing punch with this Mango Pudding that is a lovely light way to end a heavy meal. Check out the exotic recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Recipe: Beat the heat this summer with flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding(Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)

As the temperatures rise and a wide variety of vibrant and fresh fruits flood the market, the best way to beat the summer heat is by preparing a flavoursome dessert of Mango Pudding. Whip up a healthy treat this summer, packed with a flavoursome and refreshing punch with this Mango Pudding that is a lovely light way to end a heavy meal.

If you ask us to picture summers, mango is the only constant that pops into our minds and as we mark the end of Spring and celebrate all things sunny, a refreshing glass of mango pudding is enough to lift our mood in a jiffy. Check out the exotic recipe of Mango pudding here:

Ingredients:

2 mangoes cubed

160ml water ( x2)

140g mango purée (fresh or tinned is fine)

3.5 tsp gelatin approx

1 tin of Evaporated milk

Sugar 25g

Pomelo & mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Combine 160ml water with mango purée and add the gelatin and sugar and gently cook till gelatin dissolves. Add 3/4 tin of evaporated milk and 160ml water. Add 3/4 of the cubed mango. Pour into serving glasses/ramekins and chill for several hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On this miniature cooking show, recipes fit for a dollhouse

Recipe: Kickstart your day with colourful, nutritious smoothie bowls

Quick and easy Spicy Tomato Chicken Curry recipe for amateur chefs

Healthy Recipe: Make Oats-Cranberry Pancakes and start your day on a sweet note

To serve, pour some of the remaining evaporated milk on top and garnish with remaining mango cubes, pomelo and mint leaves. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/sadiekitchensweettreats)

Benefits:

High in antioxidants, mango is known as the king of fruits as it may boost Immunity, support eye health and heart health, improve hair and skin health along with digestive health. Being rich in vitamin C, mango consumption helps in healing by forming blood vessels and healthy collagen.

From nourishing the body to being salt-free and lacking cholesterol, mangoes can be consumed at anytime of the day or night to benefit from the same essential nutrients. Mangoes improve sleep hence, can be eaten even late night as a snack.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dessert recipes recipe healthy recipes recipes healthy recipe summer dessert easy dessert mangoes mango benefits mango health mango pudding mango pudding healthy fitness
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP