Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito
- Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving some Mexican food tonight
As per a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', a vegan diet is more effective for weight loss than a Mediterranean diet and so we are giving in to Mexican food cravings tonight. When compared with a Mediterranean diet, a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels hence, we are whipping up some burritos to brush away mid-week blues.
Whether you like your beans spicy or prefer skipping them and using plain canned ones, the goal is to create a quality burrito that is made from the scratch and you can try this simple recipe too if you are craving a Mexican dinner. Check out the easy recipe of burrito here if you believe in plant-based eating:
Ingredients:
1 Can of Black Beans, rinsed and drained
1 Can of Kidney Beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 Cup of Diced Onion
1 Can of Fire Roasted Tomatoes
4 Teaspoons of Chili Powder
3 Teaspoons of Minced Dried Onion
1 Teaspoon of Garlic Powder
1 Teaspoon on Cumin
1/4 Teaspoon of Cayenne Pepper
1/4 Teaspoon of Smoked Paprika
2 Cups of Cooked Brown Rice
1 Avocado, diced
Romaine Lettuce, shredded
1 Tomato, diced
Method:
Mix chili powder, dried onion, garlic powder, cumin, cayenne, and paprika in a bowl and set aside. Place onions in a non stick pan and cook until fragrant. Add fire roasted tomatoes, continue to cook for 5 minutes.
Add beans and seasoning mixture. Cook until beans are heated. Place bean mixture and rice in a tortilla. Top with romaine, tomato, avocado, and taco sauce.
(Recipe: Toni, Instagram/plantbasedonabudget)
Those looking for improving health and boosting weight loss, switch to a vegan diet as it is a good option. It is associated with a reduction in calorie intake, increase in fiber intake, decrease in fat consumption, and decrease in saturated fat consumption. What’s cooking for dinner at your end?
