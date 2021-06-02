Recipe: Busy weeknight? Bust stress with a delicious dinner of cashew chicken

When life gives you 100 reasons to cry, show life that you have a chicken dish to smile and in today’s case, it is a delicious dinner of cashew chicken with which we are busting weeknight stress. The aroma of tender chicken and roasted cashews is enough to ease the soreness of the mid-week blues and relieve us of any work-from-home stress.

Elevate your mood this Wednesday with this recipe of cashew chicken for it takes a tough man to make a tender chicken. It is not only healthy but also gluten-free, grain-free and can be made keto with modifications.

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tbsp. arrowroot powder (or cornstarch)

1.5 tbsp. avocado olive oil

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup chicken broth or vegetable broth

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. brown sugar (or swerve brown granular)

1 tbsp. hoisin sauce (omit for keto)

1.5 tsp. sesame oil

1 cup whole cashews

Method:

Place chicken in a large bowl and toss with arrowroot or cornstarch. Heat avocado oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until brown and crispy. While the chicken is cooking, whisk soy sauce, chicken broth, garlic, brown sugar, hoisin and sesame oil in a small bowl. Add to the wok along with the cashews and toss with chicken.

Cook until the sauce is thickened, about 5-8 minutes. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/sara.haven)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

