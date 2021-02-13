Chocolate is the perfect everything, be it a snack, a whole dessert or just a little pick me up to improve your mood on certain days, after all science says that eating chocolate can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, reduce heart disease risk and even improve brain function, and these are just a few of the many benefits of it other than the fact that it is delcious. In fact, chocolate is even popularly known as the love drug, and what better occasion to make the most of this love-inducing ingredient than Valentine's Day? This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved, read on:

INGREDIENTS

For Crust:

1 package Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons 80grams unsalted butter, melted

For Filling:

250grams fresh strawberries

1/3 cup sweetened coconut flakes

175grams semisweet chocolate chips

175grams bittersweet chocolate chips

240ml unsweetened coconut milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

Chop the strawberries into small bite-size pieces and combine with sweetened coconut flakes. (Chopping the strawberries makes it easier to cut the tart later on. So the smaller the pieces, the better.) Set aside. In a food processor, pulse the Oreo cookies to fine crumbs and mix it with melted butter. Press the crumbs mixture evenly into 9-inch tart pan with loose bottom. Refrigerate while you make the ganache. In a small saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a simmer, remove from heat and pour it over the chocolate chips to make the ganache. Let it sit undisturbed for at least 2 minutes, then whisk the mixture until smooth. (If you still have solid chocolate pieces and the mixture is cooled too much, simply heat it in double boiler over simmering water until completely smooth.) Reserve about 1/3 of strawberry mixture for later and spread the remaining mixture evenly in the tart crust. Then pour the ganache. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to set. Before serving, decorate the top of the tart with reserved strawberry mixture. Serve the tart chilled, and enjoy with your better half this Valentine's Day 2021!

(Recipe courtesy Sweet and Savory by Shinee)