Recipe: Choose Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu or Iced-Mocha as your dessert today

If you too see coffee as a conversation starter, a culture builder, a stress-buster, a connector and sometimes even as a relationship mender, here are lip smacking recipes of Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu and Iced-Mocha to make your Monday brew-tiful
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Recipe: Choose Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu or Iced-Mocha as your dessert today

A strong aroma of coffee is all that we need to take us through the rest of Monday and a sweet accompaniment like chocolate never hurt anyone. With that in mind, we set out on a quest of simple and quick chocolate induced coffee dessert recipes that could be easily whipped up at home and successfully dug up mouthwatering recipes of Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu and Iced-Mocha.

You see, coffee is more than a regular beverage for us. It is a conversation starter, a culture builder, a stress-buster, a connector and sometimes even a relationship mender. If you too feel the same, here are the lip smacking recipes of Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu and Iced-Mocha to make your Monday brew-tiful.

1. Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu

 

Strawberry Flavoured Tiramisu (Hershey India)
Ingredients:

100 gm ready chocolate cake

100 gm whipped cream

3 tbsp ready custard

3 tbsp strawberry flavoured syrup

75 gm cream cheese

2 cocoa powder

Fresh strawberries

Coffee syrup

Method:

In a shot glass, add a layer of cake and soak it in coffee syrup. In another bowl, beat the custard, cream cheese, and strawberry flavoured syrup together and fold in whipped cream.

Pour the mixture in a piping bag. Pipe it over the coffee syrup soaked cake. Sprinkle cocoa powder, add sliced fresh strawberries and serve chilled.

2. Iced-Mocha

Iced-Mocha (Hershey India)

 

Ingredients:

¼ cup warm water

¼ cup fat free half and half

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup ice

Method:

Place water, half and half, cocoa, instant coffee, sugar substitute and vanilla in blender container; cover and blend on low speed.

Add ice; cover and blend on high speed until smooth. Serve immediately over ice. 1-1/3 cups mocha. About two 8oz. servings with ice.

(Recipes: Hershey India)

Benefits:

Strawberries are sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food and are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.

Their strong astringent, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidants properties not only protect skin from harmful UV rays but also treat burns and delay ageing. Strawberries prevent hair loss and the vitamin C in them encourages iron absorption and encourages better hair growth.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

