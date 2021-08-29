Recipe: Delicious and super-healthy Corn Chaat to satiate your evening hunger pangs

If evening is the time when you feel an intense craving to snack, but often struggle to find healthy options to indulge in, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a perfect snack recipe for you – the nutritious and tasty Corn chaat.

Our sedentary way of life coupled with the ongoing Covid scare has steered us towards a healthier lifestyle. But nutritious doesn’t have to be synonymous with bland.

This Corn Chaat, made from healthy and readily available ingredients like corns, tomatoes, onions etc, is the perfect way to unwind your hectic day with a steaming cup of chai.

“Beat your evening hunger pangs with this flavourful, super healthy and quick corn chaat,” Karachiwala wrote on her Instagram page.

Corn Chaat recipe by Yasmin Karachiwala

Ingredients

1 cup American Corn

1 tbsp tomatoes

1 tbsp onions

1/2 tsp Jeera

1/2 tsp Red Chilli

1/2 tsp Chat Masala

1/4 tsp Black Salt

1 tbsp Mint Chutney

1 tbsp Sweet Chutney

1 tbsp Greek Yoghurt

3/4 tsp Green Chilli

1 Tbsp Coriander

Method

Mix corn, tomatoes, onions, jeera, red chilli, chat masala, black salt, mint chutney, sweet chutney and greek yoghurt in a bowl.

Garnish it with some green chillies and coriander.

Sprinkle some lemon juice.

And Enjoy this yummy chaat.

Benefits

Corn, a good source of folate and potassium protects against many diseases like cancer and heart ailments. Packed with vitamins like Vitamin B5 and B3, corns are also good for eye health as they have carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Corns also have loads of insoluble fibre and are good for your digestion.

