Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Delicious and super-healthy Corn Chaat to satiate your evening hunger pangs
recipe

Recipe: Delicious and super-healthy Corn Chaat to satiate your evening hunger pangs

You don't need to feel guilty about your evening hunger pangs anymore. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has the perfect snack recipe for you.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Parmita Uniyal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Corn Chaat(Pinterest)

If evening is the time when you feel an intense craving to snack, but often struggle to find healthy options to indulge in, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has a perfect snack recipe for you – the nutritious and tasty Corn chaat.

Our sedentary way of life coupled with the ongoing Covid scare has steered us towards a healthier lifestyle. But nutritious doesn’t have to be synonymous with bland.

This Corn Chaat, made from healthy and readily available ingredients like corns, tomatoes, onions etc, is the perfect way to unwind your hectic day with a steaming cup of chai.

“Beat your evening hunger pangs with this flavourful, super healthy and quick corn chaat,” Karachiwala wrote on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: Healthy Breakfast Recipe: This dosa made from poha and moong dal is to die for

Corn Chaat recipe by Yasmin Karachiwala

Ingredients

1 cup American Corn

1 tbsp tomatoes

1 tbsp onions

1/2 tsp Jeera

1/2 tsp Red Chilli

RELATED STORIES

1/2 tsp Chat Masala

1/4 tsp Black Salt

1 tbsp Mint Chutney

1 tbsp Sweet Chutney

1 tbsp Greek Yoghurt

3/4 tsp Green Chilli

1 Tbsp Coriander

Method

Mix corn, tomatoes, onions, jeera, red chilli, chat masala, black salt, mint chutney, sweet chutney and greek yoghurt in a bowl.

Garnish it with some green chillies and coriander.

Sprinkle some lemon juice.

And Enjoy this yummy chaat.

Benefits

Corn, a good source of folate and potassium protects against many diseases like cancer and heart ailments. Packed with vitamins like Vitamin B5 and B3, corns are also good for eye health as they have carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Corns also have loads of insoluble fibre and are good for your digestion.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
healthy recipe
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Janmashtami special recipe: Pizza Bread Bomb is a fun twist to festive snacks

Recipe: This Janmashtami, whip up Chef Ranveer Brar-approved Kalakand at home

Recipe: Move over sweet lavang lata and try this Paneer Laung Lata for dinner

Recipe: Tame sudden sweet cravings with lip-smacking Gulab Jamun Thandai Mousse
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP