Recipe: End Diwali binge on a healthy note with Yasmin Karachiwala's snicker bar

Consisting of nougat, peanuts and caramel with a chocolate coating, Snicker bars can make anyone go weak in the knees and drooling and if you are planning to end Diwali binge on a healthy note like us, we got you sorted Yasmin Karachiwala's snicker bar recipe. There is no Monday blue that a bar of chocolate cannot fix and if you are craving the same, check out this ‘super easy and super healthy’ recipe of snicker bar by the celebrity fitness expert.

Taking to her social media handle, Yasmin shared a video where she took fans and fitness enthusiasts through the steps of making their own homemade snicker bar. She shared in the caption, “Who doesn't love a snicker bar? We all do right Try this delicious snicker bar recipe which is super easy and super healthy. Lets end our #diwalibinge on a healthier note (sic).”

Ingredients for shortbread base:

1 & ½ cups blanched almond flour

3 tbsp melted and cooled coconut oil

2 tbsp pure maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Ingredients for Peanut Butter layer:

⅔ cup drippy natural peanut butter (crunchy or creamy works)

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Method for shortbread base:

Preheat the oven at 350° F. Prepare the baking tray with parchment paper. In a medium bowl add the almond flour, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract and salt. Mix all the ingredients well until a thick crumb like consistency

Add the mixture to the baking tray and spread it evenly with your fingers. Bake this for 10 minutes. Allow the crust to cool for 10 minutes before adding the peanut butter layer.

Method for caramel layer:

In a pot, add peanut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract and salt. Mix it well and keep stirring on a medium heat until Caramel like consistency

Method for final Snicker Bar:

On the slightly cool Shortbread crust, pour the peanut butter Caramel Layer. Freeze this for 30 to 40 minutes.

On this add the melted dark chocolate layer to finish the bar. Freeze this for 20 to 30 minutes (block cut them in the shape of snicker bars).

Your Snicker bar is ready to serve.

Benefits:

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

