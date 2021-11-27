Recipe: Mocha Cappuccino will convince you more espresso equals less depresso

They say a bad day with coffee is better than a good day without it hence, we always pray that may our coffee always kick in before reality does and as if to answer our prayers, the universe dropped a recipe of Mocha Cappuccino before us. You see, more espresso equals less depresso.

If you are looking for one of the classic recipes to be tried with espresso, try Mocha Cappuccino which is an upgraded version of cappuccino with a tinch of vanilla and loads of cocoa. Check out its very easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso (Freshly brewed)

20gm cocoa powder

10ml Vanilla Syrup

150-170ml hot milk

Method:

Brew espresso directly into the mug, probably you can try some dark roast and blend with robusta. Add cocoa powder and vanilla syrup to espresso and mix it well.

Steam and texture milk with nice silky foam. Pour slowly steamed milk, to get the foam into the mug keep shaking the frother slowly.

Garnish by sprinkling cocoa over the mug. You also can try Marshmellow chunks for garnishing this delicious espresso-based beverage.

(Recipe: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

Much more intense in taste than a traditional coffee, cappuccino is considered stronger than drip coffee but has so much less caffeine. Made with smaller amount of steamed milk and a thick layer of foam, cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee that can significantly prevent the oxidization of bad cholesterol, lowers the chances of a stroke by 20 per cent and prevent heart problems as per studies.

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

