Recipe: Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling makes mango chutney with a twist

For Never Have I Ever co-creator and Indian-American actor Mindy Kaling, summers mean mango season, just like all of us. The American comedian, writer, producer and director often shares Indian recipes on her Instagram page. Today, she shared a recipe every Indian loves and knows. It is made with mangoes and tastes a little bit sweet and sour - mango chutney.

Mindy shared a video of herself making mango chutney at her home on Instagram. In the video, she talked about how her dad always brings a box of mangoes for her and she makes sure to add them to everything, be it smoothies or muffins. However, this time around, Mindy decided to make a mango chutney with all the extra mangoes at her home. She also shared some family stories while making the chutney.

Mindy posted the video with the caption, "Calling all mango heads! It's mango chutney time! And no, I didn't just orchestrate this so I could use the [mango] emoji." Now, without any further ado, watch her make this mouth-watering condiment that can go with almost any dish.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi, Richa on recreating Katrina's Sheila Ki Jawani

Ingredients:

To make Mindy Kaling's chutney recipe, the required ingredients are three peeled and chopped mangoes, a quarter cup of chopped ginger, half cup of golden raisins, 3-4 dry red chilli peppers, 1 spoon of curry powder, cinnamon and salt, and one chopped onion. She added a twist by also adding one apple, peeled and chopped, to the dish.

Method:

First, add all the chopped ingredients into a big pot and add 1/2 cup of vinegar and sugar to taste. Add the dry chillies and spices to this mixture and combine everything. Mindy instructed her followers to cook the chutney on low flame till the apple turns clear. Once the apples are translucent, add lemon juice and mix. Cook everything for a few more seconds. And you are done!

(Recipe: Instagram/@mindykaling)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter