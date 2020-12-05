e-paper
Home / Sex and Relationship / Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals

Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals

Mindy Kaling recently featured on a magazine cover and later, the American actor-director grabbed the attention of fans back in India as she revealed that her children’s names have an Indian connection

sex-and-relationships Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 14:06 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals
Mindy Kaling’s children have an Indian connection? Here’s what the American actor reveals(Instagram/mindykaling)
         

While her famous sitcom, The Mindy Project, might not have focused on Indian ethnicity solely, American star Mindy Kaling revealed that her children do have a connect with India. The famous actor-director recently featured on a magazine cover and during the interview, she grabbed the attention of fans back in India as she revealed that her children’s names have an Indian connection.

After slaying on the December 2020 Vogue India cover, for which she had shot only six weeks after giving birth to her second child ‘Spencer’, Kaling was seen interacting with fans on Instagram who were curious about her South Indian heritage. “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very caucasian names” a netizen wrote in the comments section of the Vogue India cover that Kaling had shared.

 

The comedian replied, “They do! Swati and Avu!” suggesting to her daughter Katherine ‘Kit’ Swati and three-month-old son Spencer’s middle names. When another user named Swati quipped that she had “never known another Swati until now”, Kaling revealed that her daughter’s middle name was inspired by her late mother’s first name and added, “It’s gorgeous and meaningful.”

Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments
Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments ( Instagram/mindykaling )
Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments
Mindy Kaling replies to fans’ comments ( Instagram/mindykaling )

Mindy Kaling welcomed son Spencer in September and had shared earlier that carrying a pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic “was a little scary”. She added that her elder child, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Katherine, was “obsessed” with Spencer.

On the professional front, the writer made headlines for starring in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, of which she was also the co-creator. She will next team up with Priyanka Chopra for a romantic comedy, which will reportedly revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.

