Recipe: Satiate your dessert cravings with vegan and gluten-free blondies

Ask us what winter dreams are made of and we will quip “blondies”! Their gorgeous crackly tops at room temperature or with a heavy drizzle of rich caramel sauce is enough to teleport us to a unicorn island and since we are forever craving desserts, we dug up a simple recipe to make crisp and crunchy vegan and gluten-free blondies at home.

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time.

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

On that note, take your dessert cravings and teleport to a unicorn island by whipping up a batch of homemade vegan and gluten-free blondies. Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (62 ml) + 2 tbsp non dairy milk (can use soy)

2 tbsp maple syrup or date syrup

1/2 cup (80 g) coconut sugar or brown sugar

1 tbsp ground flax seed

1 tbsp vanilla

3/4 cup (187.5 g) almond butter or peanut butter

1/2 cup (60 g) oat flour (can use maida here if not gluten free)

1/4 cup (28 g) almond flour

2 tbsp coconut flour

2 tbsp tapioca starch or cornstarch

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup (90 g) vegan chocolate chips

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F / 180ºc. In a bowl, warm the non dairy milk until hot. Add the rest of the wet ingredients and mix well until smooth. In another bowl whisk all the dry ingredients. Add to wet and mix in. Fold in the chocolate chunks and chips.

Drop the batter on a parchment lined 8x8 inch pan. Spread evenly using oiled hands. Sprinkle some extra chocolate chips on top and press in. Bake for 24 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out clean). Cool for 15 mins, then enjoy!

(Recipe: Dr Jennifer Prabhu, Co-Founder & CEO, Circee Health Pvt Ltd)

Benefits:

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Peanut butter may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a spoonful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

Unlike wheat flour, oat flour doesn't contain any gluten instead, has more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, it is a suitable flour for weight loss.

Almond flour helps reduce the risk of serious health conditions like cancer, diabetes, stroke and heart disease as it is rich in vitamin E and other antioxidants. Apart from being an excellent source of manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, calcium and iron, it is low in carbs and has an extremely low glycemic index which helps in reducing blood sugar levels and ultimately leads to weight loss.

