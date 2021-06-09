Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Shruti Haasan's baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil is the perfect cheat day meal
recipe

Recipe: Shruti Haasan's baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil is the perfect cheat day meal

Craving something delicious to drive away those mid-week blues? Shruti Haasan's recipe of baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil will be the perfect solution. The actor shared a video of herself making the dish on Instagram today.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Recipe: Shruti Haasan's baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil is the perfect cheat day meal(Pexels, Instagram/@shrutzhaasan)

If you are suffering from mid-week blues, a bowl full of pasta will surely drive away all the bad feelings. A perfectly cooked pasta dish is silky smooth, aromatic and packs dollops of flavours. It is the perfect cheat day meal, and even Shruti Haasan agrees. The actor loves cooking food for herself and her family. Today, she took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself making baked pasta, and it is the most delicious thing we have ever seen.

Shruti Haasan posted a video of herself making baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil on Instagram today. In the caption, the star explained the process to prepare the dish, which she has been making for years. The best part is that her recipe packs in dozen flavours as it is made with garlic, mushrooms, rosemary, chicken and Ghost Pepper oil.

Shruti captioned the video, “CHEAT DAY!!! I’ve been making baked pasta for years and years and it’s so good the next day too. I use gluten free pasta - then I fry onions, garlic, rosemary and mushrooms in sweet paprika, cayenne pepper and salt - I prepare the chicken separately in Italian seasoning and paprika with chilli flakes - I throw in bottled pasta sauce when I’m lazy (like I was today) and finally add half a cup of white wine till the alcohol cooks out completely (especially cause I’m sober) and then the extra zing on top is Bhut Jolokia oil, mix it all together shred the chicken top it off with mozzarella place in the oven for ten minutes at 160 degrees!! I love a side of gluten free bread too.”

Method:

According to Shruti’s post, to make the dish, she used gluten-free pasta. Start by frying onions, garlic, rosemary and mushrooms in sweet paprika, cayenne pepper and salt. Then, prepare the chicken separately in Italian seasoning, chilli flakes and paprika. Add half a cup of white wine to the chicken and cook till the alcohol evaporates completely.

To include some extra zing to the dish, Shruti added Bhut Jolokia or Ghost Pepper oil on top and mixed it all together. Then, shred the chicken. Mix the cooked pasta with the chicken and top it off with mozzarella. After that, place the dish in the oven for 10 minutes at 160 degrees. If you want to eat the past like Shruti, you can have it with a side of gluten-free bread.

(Recipe: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shruti haasan shruti haasan instagram recipe
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP