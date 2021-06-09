Recipe: Shruti Haasan's baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil is the perfect cheat day meal

If you are suffering from mid-week blues, a bowl full of pasta will surely drive away all the bad feelings. A perfectly cooked pasta dish is silky smooth, aromatic and packs dollops of flavours. It is the perfect cheat day meal, and even Shruti Haasan agrees. The actor loves cooking food for herself and her family. Today, she took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself making baked pasta, and it is the most delicious thing we have ever seen.

Shruti Haasan posted a video of herself making baked pasta with Ghost Pepper oil on Instagram today. In the caption, the star explained the process to prepare the dish, which she has been making for years. The best part is that her recipe packs in dozen flavours as it is made with garlic, mushrooms, rosemary, chicken and Ghost Pepper oil.

Shruti captioned the video, “CHEAT DAY!!! I’ve been making baked pasta for years and years and it’s so good the next day too. I use gluten free pasta - then I fry onions, garlic, rosemary and mushrooms in sweet paprika, cayenne pepper and salt - I prepare the chicken separately in Italian seasoning and paprika with chilli flakes - I throw in bottled pasta sauce when I’m lazy (like I was today) and finally add half a cup of white wine till the alcohol cooks out completely (especially cause I’m sober) and then the extra zing on top is Bhut Jolokia oil, mix it all together shred the chicken top it off with mozzarella place in the oven for ten minutes at 160 degrees!! I love a side of gluten free bread too.”

Method:

According to Shruti’s post, to make the dish, she used gluten-free pasta. Start by frying onions, garlic, rosemary and mushrooms in sweet paprika, cayenne pepper and salt. Then, prepare the chicken separately in Italian seasoning, chilli flakes and paprika. Add half a cup of white wine to the chicken and cook till the alcohol evaporates completely.

To include some extra zing to the dish, Shruti added Bhut Jolokia or Ghost Pepper oil on top and mixed it all together. Then, shred the chicken. Mix the cooked pasta with the chicken and top it off with mozzarella. After that, place the dish in the oven for 10 minutes at 160 degrees. If you want to eat the past like Shruti, you can have it with a side of gluten-free bread.

(Recipe: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan)

