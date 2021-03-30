Recipe: Smile your way into the mid-week with this Overnight Oatmeal Cookie Jar

Food is bae but with the monotony of work from home since the past year, we have run out of a menu that can lift up our mood in a jiffy and that is when we stumbled upon a recipe of Overnight Oatmeal Cookie Jar. Super easy to whip up, it is not only packed with health benefits but also best suited for the lazy ones since it requires only half the effort of presentation.

Then there are these dry fruits in it which are rich in vitamins and proteins and are now our comfort food as they not only boost immunity but also prevent lifestyle diseases. If you are looking for a tasty option to tick nutrition for the day and smile your way into the mid-week, check out this recipe of Overnight Oatmeal Cookie Jar and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp chia seeds (can be subbed for ground flax)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1-2 tbsp raisins

1/2 banana, mashed

1 tbsp cashew butter or nut/seed butter of preference (optional)

3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk or flax milk

Method:

Combine all ingredients together and mix really well. Store jar in fridge for at least 30 minutes or overnight to thicken/soften. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Catherine, Instagram/ plantbasedrd)

Benefits:

This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones but also replete with nutrition and delicious taste. Apart from helping people lose weight, oatmeal is packed with healthy carbs and fibre which reduces risk of heart disease and cancer and even lowers blood sugar levels.

