Recipe: Soothe Monday blues with nourishing mushroom olive and asparagus soup

We really rooted for it when Virginia Woolf said, “Soup is cuisines kindest course” and what better way to close a hectic Monday than with a bowl of nourishing and healthy mushroom olive and asparagus soup? We live on good soup, not on fine words and if happiness is homemade soup for you too, this drool-worthy mushroom olive and asparagus soup recipe is all you need to brighten up your Monday night.

Hungry and thirsty? Soup solves both problems at once as it is eccentric by nature. They say it puts the heart at ease, calms down the violence of hunger, eliminates the tension of the day, awakens and refines the appetite and we can't agree more.

On that note, check out the recipe of mushroom olive and asparagus soup below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

8 roughly cut asparagus (keep the tip of asparagus for garnish).

4 fine blanched asparagus shaving (for garnish)

2 cup mushroom puree

2 cup vegetable Stock

2 tbs Cream

1 tbs unsalted butter

Seasoning (salt, white pepper powder)

Rice bran oil - 3 tbsp

Ingredients for presentation:

2 grissini (soup sticks)

Asparagus shaving and tip

Fried cherry tomato

Crush pepper corn and olive oil

Method:

Take heavy sauce pan, heat oil and then add mushroom puree, asparagus, stock, seasoning. Add water and Let it get soft.

Remove it from heat, allow it to cool. Now transfer this mixture in blender, blend smooth paste cream and butter.

Add seasoning. Store in refrigerator for 2-3 hr. Served in chilled soup plate. Divide cold soup into individual 2 soup plate.

Garnish it with some asparagus shaving and asparagus. Grissini, olive oil, crushed pepper corn and fried cherry tomato.

(Recipe: Vikhroli Cucina)

Benefits:

Eating asparagus has a number of potential health benefits since they are a great source of nutrients, including fiber, folate and vitamins A, C and K. They are low in calories and help in weight loss, improve digestion, aid in healthy pregnancy outcomes and lower one’s blood pressure.

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

