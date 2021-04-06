Recipe: Spruce up your week day meal with these easy to make Mexican enchiladas

Wondering what to cook for your next meal that is both delicious and quick to make? Try out this quick and easy Mexican enchiladas recipe that will take under 30 minutes to prepare a whole tray. You can make it simply with just cheese or add ingredients like corn, peppers, onion, shredded chicken, beef or pork, jalapenos, tofu, and much more. Check it out:

Ingredients

Enchilada Sauce

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons self-rising flour

¼ cup New Mexico or California chili powder (you can use Cajun, Paprika or Kashmiri chilli, whatever is easily available)

1 can tomato sauce

1 ½ cups water

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion salt

ENCHILADAS:

1 cup cooking oil

16 corn or flour tortillas

1 can enchilada sauce (or homemade ​red enchilada sauce)

2 cups grated or shredded mozzarella or queso blanco cheese

1/2 cup cotija cheese

1 1/2 cups shredded cooked red meat, chicken, or pork (optional)

Method

Sauce

Start by heating oil in a skillet, add your flour and chili powder and stir until lightly brown, don't let it burn. Stir in the tomato sauce, water, cumin, garlic powder and onion salt into the flour and chili powder until gradually and keep stirring till the mix is smooth. Allow the sauce to thicken, finally season with salt.

Enchiladas

Start by pre-heating the oven to 400 F. Add the oil into a pan and heat the tortillas, do not fry them. They should be pliable, remove from oil and remove excess oil with paper towels.

Pour just enough sauce in the bottom of a baking glass dish, in the tortilla add your choice of filling but do not overfill the tortilla they should be rolled and placed into the baking dish. If need be two rows of enchiladas will also do. Place them seam down into the dish.

Pour any remaining sauce over the top of the enchiladas. Sprinkle the cotija cheese over the enchiladas. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until enchiladas are hot throughout and cheese is melted.

Serve your enchiladas with a spatula, four to a plate, and enjoy with your near and dear ones.

(Enchilada recipe courtesy The Spruce Eats)