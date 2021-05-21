Recipe: Spruce up your weekend breakfast with this loaded Poha

When one thinks of breakfast, delicious Indian dishes like idli, poha, parantha and more come to mind and the instant salivation is a given. Most of these dishes take a lot of time and effort, and you do need to know a few things about cooking (properly) if you wish to whip these up for a delicious meal. However, making Poha has got to be the easiest of all breakfast dishes, and even those of us who burn water when trying to boil it and have absolutely zero experience in the kitchen can make the traditionally Maharashtrian dish which is eaten all over India. Poha is not only easy to make, but also a healthier option compared to other breakfast foods and will not take more than 20 minutes of your time to whip up, from prep and all the way to eating. Check out the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cup poha

3-4 curry leaves

3-4 ginger & garlic cloves

Few coriander leaves

½ cup peanuts, roasted

1 medium-sized carrot, diced

1 medium-sized potato, diced

2 medium-sized onions, finely chopped

2-3 pcs of cardamom, cloves and cinnamon

Few cashews and raisins

Lemon juice

2 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds

2-3 green chillies

1 tsp salt (to taste)

2 tsp black pepper

Method:

Wash and strain the poha. Let it rest for 10-15 minutes.

In a pan, heat oil and add cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. Let it fry.

Add onions and fry until translucent.

Add the carrots, potatoes, garlic and ginger. Mix it well.

Add salt, pepper turmeric powder. Mix it well

Add roasted peanuts, raisins and cashews. Mix it well and let it cook for 2 minutes.

Add water and cover it. Let it cook for 5-6 minutes.

Once the veggies are cooked, add the poha and mix gently. Cook for 4-5 minutes

Garnish with lemon juice and coriander leaves, serve hot and enjoy with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Subiya Baiganpalli and Shikha Dwivedi, nutritionists at OZiva)