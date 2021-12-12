Recipe: Start Monday on an energetic note with Traditional Bircher Muesli

Compared to sugary breakfast cereals, muesli is a healthier option as it contains oats, seeds, nuts and dried fruits that help one feel fuller, aid digestion and and protect heart but why go for a regular bowl of muesli when you can start Monday on an energetic note with Traditional Bircher Muesli. Looking for a breakfast idea that takes only 5 minutes to make?

Try this easy, healthy and filling recipe of Traditional Bircher Muesli which will knockout any chances of Monday blues and leave you in high spirits throughout the day. Check out its yummy recipe below that takes only 7 minutes to whip up, serves 2 and can also be enjoyed as a quick and healthy dish to manage between your working hours.

Ingredients:

2 cups Swiss style muesli

1¾ cup milk (dairy or nut milk of your choice)

¼ cup apple juice

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 apple

1-2 tbsp honey

1½ cups plain yogurt

Pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Method:

Combine Swiss style muesli, milk, apple juice and lemon juice and let it sit overnight in the refrigerator. In the morning, add the grated apple, honey, yogurt and cinnamon. Mix well. Top with your favourite fruits and nuts.

(Recipe: Chef Deepak Shirur, Consulting Chef at Bagrry's)

Benefits:

Apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C. High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

They may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

