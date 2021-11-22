Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Recipe: This Kung Pao Paneer is perfect dinner to slurp away Monday blues

Kicking off a meatless Monday tradition? This popular Chinese stir fry recipe will have you swooning as it makes restaurant style Kung Pao paneer at home.
Recipe: This Kung Pao Paneer is perfect dinner to slurp away Monday blues(Chef Arjun Shetty - Head Chef at White Light Food)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It is Monday night and the last thing we want to stress about is what's cooking for dinner but a Chinese recipe of Kung Pao Paneer that we stumbled upon, looks as the perfect dinner to slurp away work day blues. Kicking off a meatless Monday tradition? 

This popular Chinese stir fry recipe will have you swooning as it makes restaurant style Kung Pao paneer at home. Check out its recipe below that takes only 10 minutes to whip up and serves 2.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil

40 grams mixed bell pepper

60 grams Kung Pao Sauce

180 grams paneer

10 grams cashew nut

Salt as per taste

10 grams spring onion

Method:

Put paneer in a bowl. Add cornflour and mix them well. Flash fry or pan fry the paneer and set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Add mixed bell pepper and sauté till lightly browned.

Add Kung Pao Sauce, paneer and cashew nuts. Adjust salt, mix well and cook for 2-3 mins.

RELATED STORIES

Garnish it with green spring onions and serve hot.

(Recipe: Chef Arjun Shetty - Head Chef at White Light Food)

Benefits:

Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system which is on everyone’s top priority currently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer.

