Recipe: This Mars Energy Bar is all you need to knockout Tuesday blues

An instant boost of energy is really what we need to knockout Tuesday blues today and in the quest for the same, we landed with a recipe of Mars Energy Bar. Looking for snack bars that are great to binge and have got the right balance of protein, carbs and fiber? Search no further as we got you sorted with this easy homemade recipe of Mars Energy Bar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients for base:

1/2 cup almonds

1/2 cup cashews

3 tbsp ground flaxseed in place

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

2 tbsp filtered water

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Pinch sea salt

Ingredients for filling:

3/4 cup almond butter

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

2 1/2 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 cup filtered water

Ingredients for chocolate covering:

3/4 dark chocolate bar (or sub 1/3-1/2 cup chocolate chips)

1 tsp melted coconut oil

Pinch sea salt

3 tbsp raspberry powder (optional )

Method:

In a food processor, pulse together base ingredients until it reaches a dough-like consistency.

Press into base of parchment paper covered loaf tin and freeze for 10 minutes while you make filling.

In same food processor, pulse together filling ingredients. Pour over the top of the chilled base and freeze once more for about 1-2 hours, or until firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Using a knife, cut into rectangles. Melt chocolate bar + coconut oil in a medium bowl, then dip frozen bars until fully covered. Place on parchment paper, sprinkle with sea salt & raspberry powder and pop back in the freezer to harden! Enjoy!

(Recipe: Maya Pereira Sawant, owner of Lean Kitchen by Maya)

Benefits:

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Maple syrup extract may dramatically increase the potency of antibiotics according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. Another study claims that consuming pure maple syrup extract may help protect against Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disorder affecting motor neurons and maintain neuronal integrity during aging.

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}