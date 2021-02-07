Recipe: Vegan Pink Pasta recipe for a low-key romantic dinner for two this V-day

Pasta is the perfect dish that is not only satiating but also super romantic (think Lady and the Tramp), and this nutty pink pasta recipe is perfect for a loved-up meal for you and your loved one for Valentine's week. Get a glass of Rosé, white or red wine and pair it with this healthy vegan pasta recipe for a low-key romantic meal at home that is quick to stir up if you prep in advance. Read on:

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup raw cashews, soaked overnight in water, drained and rinsed

¾ cup water

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice from half a lemon

3 - 4 fresh small beets, roasted (don't feel like roasting? Crack open a jar of pickled beets instead)

sea salt, to taste

2 teaspoons sun-dried tomato pesto

⅓ cup white wine

¼ cup low sodium organic vegetable broth

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk(any nut milk will do)

400g of your favourite pasta

⅓ cup pasta water, (the water that remains after you cook pasta in salted water)

¼ cup vegan parmesan cheese/parmesan if you are okay with non-vegan options

METHOD:

The cashews should be softened so make sure you soak them overnight, or for at least 10 minutes with boiling water. If you're roasting the beets. Preheat oven to 425F. Wrap them in tin foil after drizzling them with olive oil and sprinkling with salt and pepper. Roast for 50-60 minutes or until fork tender. Remove skin and set aside to cool. If you want to skip this and do something easy, just crack open a jar of pickled beets.

In a blender or small food processor, combine drained and rinsed cashews, water, a small amount of roasted beet, garlic, lemon juice, pesto and sea salt.

NOTE: You want to slowly add more beets until you reach the colour you want. The flavour infusion will be stronger if you add more beets. The colour will also be darker if you add a lot!

Blend on high for 2 minutes or until smooth.

Boil pasta, set aside ⅓ cup of pasta water, drain and set aside.

Bring a large skillet to medium heat, add the pink sauce and bring to a simmer. Add in white wine, starchy pasta water and vegetable broth, and simmer on medium low until nice and bubbly.

Add in pasta and stir until pasta is fully coated. Stir in ¼ cup of vegan parmesan cheese. Serve sprinkled with additional parmesan cheese. Enjoy with your choice of wine and lap it up with home made garlic bread in the company of your loved one this Valentine's Day.

(Recipe courtesy Simply Beautiful Eating.)