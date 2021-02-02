Recipe: Want a snack after work? Try classic and delicious chia seeds pudding
- A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime
As you hunt for a snack to binge after work, let’s tick some health benefits while treating our taste buds this mid-week with the classic and delicious chia seeds pudding. A dessert that is healthy is the only fantasy we swear by and if you too drool at the same thought, check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and whip up a perfect little healthy dessert that is easy to make anytime.
If there is a superfood which is very versatile, it has to be chia seeds that not only promise a delicious and fresh start to the day but also provide insoluble fiber which helps keep one fuller for longer hours. Check out this recipe of chia seeds pudding and thank us later:
Ingredients:
1/4 cup mixed chia seeds
1 full cup of coconut milk
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp desiccated coconuts
Method:
Mix all the ingredients together then leave in the fridge for about 30 minutes to 1 hour. Then just top it with homemade honey granola, blueberries and freeze dried blueberries. Enjoy
(Recipe: Niki, Instagram/ _sweetfoodielife)
Benefits:
Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.
Usually, it is advised to make to make the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before, to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it. This gives them a nice creamy texture hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use.
