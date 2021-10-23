Recipe: Whip up paneer jalebi, shakkarpara, balu shahi at home this festive week

Be it Diwali, Eid or Christmas, festivals in India are synonymous with lip-smacking desserts to add some sweetness to the traditional celebrations and act as an excuse to bond with family and friends. With Dussehra and Milad-un-Nabi gone and Karva Chauth and Diwali on their way, we are right in the middle of the festival celebrations which is a perfect excuse to whip up mouthwatering paneer jalebi, shakkarpare and balu shahi at home.

If there is one good that emerged out of Covid-19 lockdown, it was the polishing of our kitchen skills as we went from baking our own bread (read banana bread) to trying our hands on Dalgona coffee and even complex main course meals since ordering from outside was out of question. As the pandemic continues to rage outside, we decided to straighten out chef hat again and whip up some paneer jalebi, shakkarpare and balu shahi at home this festive week.

1. Paneer jalebi

Paneer jalebi (Executive Chef Amit Wadhera from The Park, New Delhi)

Ingredients:

1kg Chhena

200gms Refined Flour

50gms Suji

100gms Khoya

5gms Green Cardamom

1 litre Sugar Syrup (for soaking)

Ghee or Oil (for frying)

Mixed Nuts (for garnish)

Method:

Mix all the ingredients and make a thick batter. Use water if needed. Beat the batter well with a whisk till it turns smooth.

Heat ghee or oil for frying. Put the batter in the sauce bottle and make jalebi. Remove it from the oil and soak it in the warm sugar syrup.

Garnish it with chopped nuts and serve!

2. Shakkarpara

Shakkarpara (Executive Chef Amit Wadhera from The Park, New Delhi)

Ingredients:

1kg Refined Flour

Ghee or Oil (for frying)

1 litre Sugar Syrup

10 gms Baking Powder

Mixed chopped Nuts (for garnish)

Method:

For making the dough - mix melted ghee into the refined flour. Add water and knead a stiff dough.

Cover the dough and rest it for half an hour to set. Knead the dough again slightly until smooth and make square shaped shakkarpare.

Heat ghee and fry the shakkarpara. Remove it from the oil and soak it in the warm sugar syrup. Garnish it with chopped nuts.

3. Balu shahi

Balu shahi (Executive Chef Amit Wadhera from The Park, New Delhi)

Ingredients:

1kg Refined Flour

100gms Dahi

Edible orange colour (few drops (optional))

300gms Ghee

1litre Sugar Syrup

Ghee or Oil (for frying)

Method:

Put baking powder, curd and ghee in the flour and then mix. Using warm water knead a soft dough.

Make it round using both your palms. Press it like pressing a peda and make a crater with your thumb.

Heat ghee and fry the Balushahi. Remove it from the oil and soak it in the warm sugar syrup. Garnish it with chopped nuts.

(Recipes: Executive Chef Amit Wadhera from The Park, New Delhi)

