Sameera Reddy's Sassy Saasu Manjri Varde whips up Summer feast with mangoes

Former Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy and her Sassy Saasu, mother in law Manjri Varde make for quite a pair, and the duo are often seen on each others social media feeds pulling the most fun antics with each other showing a camaraderie that is often not even seen among mothers and daughters, let alone with a desi Saasu Maa. And the self dubbed Messy Mama (Sameera Reddy) and her Sassy Saasu Manjri Varde took to social media to share a number of delicious recipes that are perfect for the summer and mango season which is soon going to come to an end.

As Manjri made Spicy Mango Pickle, Aambat Batata and Puri, Sameera was seen making fun quips and comments as her mother in law pored over the stove making sure the dishes were turning out perfectly. Taking to the captions, Sameera wrote, "Summer has ended and we’ve got our last batch of Yummy Raw Mango. So we are using two ways in pickle and a potato dish! Manjri Varde makes this every year! (sic)" The actor then shared the recipes for the same. Check them out:

Mango Pickle

Ingredients

6-8 large raw mangoes

Half cup sea salt

Three packets store bought masala

3/4 litre til oil

4 tablespoons mustard seeds

1 tablespoon hing or asafoetida

Method

Wash, wipe dry and chop the mangoes into small pieces. Dry roast the salt to remove moisture. Add it to the mangoes along with the packet masala. Leave to soften and pickle well for 6-7 hours.

Take almost 3/4 litre oil and bring it to a smoking hot temperature. Switch off and cool to room temperature.

Take 4-5 tablespoons of the oil and heat. Crackle the mustard seeds. Switch off and add 1 tablespoon of hing. Pour this on the mango pieces.

Aambat Batata

Ingredients

4 large long potatoes

Half coconut

3 teaspoons peppercorns

6 teaspoons coriander seeds

2 teaspoons methi seeds

1 tablespoon haldi powder

2 tablespoons red chilli powder

1 large raw mango ground to paste

1 small pack coconut milk

Fresh chopped coriander

Method

Take 4 large, longish potatoes sliced long and thin.

Grind half a coconut with 3 teaspoons of pepper and 6 teaspoons of coriander seeds.

Pour 3 tablespoons of coconut oil into a wok. Add 2 teaspoons of methi/fenugreek seeds. Slightly brown them and add 1 tablespoon of haldi/turmeric and 2-3 tablespoons of red chilli powder.

Add the sliced potatoes with some water. Cover and cook.

When half done add the coconut paste and salt. Cook some more.

Add the whole mango paste to it. Some coconut milk and stir and bring to a boil. Add chopped fresh coriander.

This creates a lovely, fragrant, sour, thick gravy. Also used during fasting days as no onion, garlic or even mustard is used in it.

I had saved one mango from the pickle for this curry. It tastes amazing. But when not in season, I use tamarind paste. A two inch ball would work. Soaked and ground or sieved. With a spoon of flour so it does not curdle the curry.

Crisp wheat puris

2 cups wheat flour

1/2 cup rawa

5 tablespoons oil

Mix all the above with less water and bind a hard dough.

Roll out tiny puris and fry in hot oil! Enjoy!

Will you be trying out these yummy recipes?