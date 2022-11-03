Sandwich Day 2022: 3 easy and healthy sandwich recipes for breakfast

Sandwich Day is celebrated every year on November 3 to celebrate the legacy of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, who is believed to be the inventor of sandwich. According to food historians, the first sandwich was created in 1762 in England, when Montagu, a gambler during his card game session requested something that could be eaten without getting up from his seat. He was given two slices of bread with meat in the middle. Convenient and versatile, you can add any layers, ingredients and flavours to suit your tastebuds. (Also read: Easy-to-make healthy sandwich recipes for your little one)

"Sandwiches are easy to prepare, pack and convenient to eat as well. From the nutrition point of view, sandwich can be considered healthy depending on the ingredients used. When a whole wheat bread is stuffed with fruits, vegetables or any protein sources like egg, chicken, fishes, paneer etc, then a sandwich is nutritious. Contrarily, if a white bread is filled with calorie-dense preparation that do not contain any required nutrients, then it doesn’t suit to be a part of the daily menu," says Divya R Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine group of Hospitals Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

The nutritionist adds that a whole wheat or a multi-grain bread with a thin layer of almond butter or cheese and a protein with fibre-rich filling is a very good breakfast or snack option for those aiming for weight loss.

Homemade breads and freshly prepared fillings would be the best option over pre-prepared sandwiches. Also, being mindful about the portion size plays an important role in weight management.

Below are few healthy and easy sandwich recipes suggested by Divya R.

1. OATS DRY FRUITS SANDWICH

Ingredients:

Whole wheat bread

Roasted oats

Dates puree

Ghee

Almond butter

Assorted dry fruits and seeds

Method:

1. Roast the oats with a tsp of ghee until it turns golden brown. Switch off the flame and add coarsely ground dry fruits to it and mix well. Add dates puree/syrup to this mixture to bind the ingredients together.

2. Smear the toasted whole wheat bread with a thin layer of almond butter and fill in the stuffing and cover it with another slice of toasted bread.

3. Cut it into desired shape and serve hot.

Benefits:

1. Oats is a good source of fibre, carbohydrates and protein which makes it a wholesome ingredient.

2. Dry fruits are rich in good fats and micronutrients like potassium, magnesium, iron etc. They also provide healthy calories when consumed in moderation.

With the goodness from the healthy fats like ghee, seeds and dry fruits, this recipe proves to be healthy option for kids and adults.

2. TUNA AVOCADO SANDWICH

Ingredients:

Boiled and shredded Tuna fish

Salt

Pepper

Soya sauce

Finely chopped onion

Capsicum

Cabbage

Avocado oil

Mayonnaise

Whole wheat bread

Recipe:

- Sprinkle salt, pepper on to cleaned tuna and soak it with soya sauce or lemon juice for marination for 30 minutes.

- Steam cook the marinated fish until it's fully cooked.

- Shred the cooked fish into a bowl and add finely chopped cabbage, onion, capsicum, avocado oil mayonnaise and mix well.

- Cut the sides of the whole wheat bread and smear it with a thin layer of garlic butter and stuff the fillings.

- Roll the bread with the stuffing and bind the edges with little butter. Cut the roll vertically into medium sized slices and serve.

Benefits:

1. Tuna is a rich source of potassium, iron and other micronutrients and also healthy protein are present in it.

2. Any vegetable of personal choice can be added to increase the fibre intake.

3. Avocado is a fine source of healthy fats and rich in calories and protein.

As an alternative for tuna, prawns, salmon, chicken or any other lean meat can be used.

3. PROTEIN CLUB SANDWICH:

Ingredients:

Eggs

Boiled chickpea

Boiled potatoes

Sautéed mixed vegetables

Ghee

Whole wheat pita bread

Salt

Pepper

Method:

- Boil eggs, chickpea and potatoes separately with salt.

- Sauté mixed vegetables with ghee/butter and keep aside.

- Grate the boiled eggs into a bowl and add boiled and crushed chickpeas into it and mix well.

- To this mixture add the sautéed vegetables and boiled potatoes to help in binding the ingredients.

- Cut the pita bread in the centre and fill the above prepared stuffing between the two layers and serve fresh.

Benefits:

1. All the ingredients used are rich source of protein and calories.

2. Whole wheat Pita bread is a good of fibre.

3. Stuffed with the richness of nutrients from all the ingredients used, sandwich has become one of the most reliable and best option for people in this hectic world.

