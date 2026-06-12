Sanjeev Kapoor Protein Packed Indian Morning Meal Made With Flattened Rice And Vegetables For Balanced Family Breakfasts
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha combines flattened rice, vegetables, and protein-rich ingredients for a quick, nutritious breakfast.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha gives a wholesome twist to a much-loved Indian favourite by adding ingredients that increase protein and fibre without making the dish heavy. Popular among sanjeev kapoor vegetable poha recipe fans, this breakfast is easy to prepare and fits well into busy mornings.
Poha has been enjoyed across many Indian states for generations, especially in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, where it is a popular breakfast choice. Flattened rice naturally provides iron and easy-to-digest carbohydrates, while green peas, carrots, beans, and peanuts add fibre and plant protein. Paneer, roasted seeds, or chickpeas can further improve the nutritional profile. A squeeze of fresh lemon enhances iron absorption, making healthy vegetable poha for weight loss a balanced meal option.
The dish starts by lightly cooking mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, and vegetables before adding soaked poha and mild spices. Peanuts add plant protein and healthy fats, while green peas and carrots contribute fibre, vitamins, and natural sweetness. Fresh coriander and lemon juice enhance flavour and help improve iron absorption from poha. Optional paneer or sprouts increase the protein content, making the dish more balanced and suitable for active lifestyles. The quick cooking process preserves the freshness and texture of the vegetables, creating a nutritious breakfast that works well for busy weekdays and summer mornings.
Regular poha mainly combines flattened rice with onions and basic seasonings, while Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha includes vegetables, peanuts, and protein-rich additions for greater nutritional balance. The enhanced version offers more fibre, protein, and texture while maintaining the light and refreshing qualities that make poha a favourite breakfast across India.{{/usCountry}}
Regular poha mainly combines flattened rice with onions and basic seasonings, while Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's protein-rich vegetable poha includes vegetables, peanuts, and protein-rich additions for greater nutritional balance. The enhanced version offers more fibre, protein, and texture while maintaining the light and refreshing qualities that make poha a favourite breakfast across India.{{/usCountry}}
Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha vs Regular Poha: Which Breakfast Offers Better Nutrition?{{/usCountry}}
Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha vs Regular Poha: Which Breakfast Offers Better Nutrition?{{/usCountry}}
Feature
Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha
Regular Poha
Main Ingredients
Poha, vegetables, peanuts, paneer
Poha, onions, basic spices
Protein Content
Higher
Moderate
Texture
Crunchy and colourful
Soft and simple
Taste
Nutty and mildly spicy
Light and savoury
Iron Content
Higher with vegetables and lemon
Naturally present
Weight-Loss Friendly
Better due to added protein
Good
Satiety
Longer lasting
Moderate
Nutritional Balance
More balanced
Basic
Best For
Healthy breakfast
Quick everyday meal
Fibre
Rich
Moderate
Quick Facts About This Breakfast Favourite
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Difficulty: Easy
Cuisine: Indian
Main Ingredient: Flattened rice
Best Served With: Curd or fresh fruit
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha Recipe
Fresh vegetables, crunchy peanuts, and soft poha create a colourful breakfast packed with protein, flavour, and everyday nutrition.
Ingredients
- 2 cups thick poha
- 1 onion, chopped
- ½ cup green peas
- ½ cup carrots, chopped
- ¼ cup beans, chopped
- ¼ cup roasted peanuts
- ½ cup paneer, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 8 curry leaves
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
Instructions
- Wash the poha gently and let it rest for a few minutes until soft but separate.
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies until aromatic.
- Add chopped onions and cook until they become soft and translucent.
- Stir in the carrots, beans, and green peas, then cook until slightly tender.
- Add turmeric and salt, mixing the spices evenly with the vegetables.
- Fold the softened poha into the vegetable mixture and combine gently.
- Add roasted peanuts and crumbled paneer to increase the protein content.
- Cook everything together for two to three minutes on low heat.
- Mix in fresh lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves before serving.
- Serve the protein-rich vegetable poha hot as a wholesome breakfast.
Smart Ways to Make Vegetable Poha More Nutritious
- Add sprouts to the poha to naturally increase the protein and fibre content.
- Mix crumbled paneer into the recipe for extra calcium and high-quality protein.
- Include colourful vegetables such as capsicum, carrots, and peas for additional vitamins.
- Sprinkle roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds over the poha for healthy fats and minerals.
- Use roasted peanuts instead of fried peanuts to keep the meal lighter.
- Add fresh coriander and mint leaves to improve flavour and antioxidant intake.
- Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the poha to help improve iron absorption.
- Cook the poha with minimal oil to maintain a balanced calorie level.
- Include boiled chickpeas for additional plant-based protein and texture.
- Pair the poha with a bowl of curd for probiotics and extra nutrition.
Nutritional Value of Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha
Protein-rich vegetable poha combines flattened rice, vegetables, nuts, and dairy to provide balanced energy and essential nutrients">balanced energy and essential nutrients.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Serving
Calories
290 kcal
Protein
11 g
Carbohydrates
38 g
Fat
10 g
Fibre
5 g
Iron
3.5 mg
Calcium
160 mg
Potassium
320 mg
Vitamin C
18 mg
Folate
45 mcg
FAQs
Is Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha good for weight loss?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha combines fibre and protein, making the breakfast suitable for balanced weight-management plans.
How can Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha become higher in protein?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha can include paneer, sprouts, roasted peanuts, seeds, or boiled chickpeas for extra protein.
Can Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha be prepared for meal prep?
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Protein-Rich Vegetable Poha can be prepared ahead and stored for a convenient breakfast or lunch option.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.