Satisfy your cravings and protein intake with this delicious raw mango prawn curry: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipe

If you are in the mood for seafood, but something savoury with a hint of zing to it, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s raw mango prawn curry is the dish to try. The recipe has a cook time of approximately 30 minutes and serves four.

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In his blog, the chef notes that the recipe is from the Goan cuisine, and offers “a burst of flavours with every bite.” The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for raw mango prawn curry 12-16 medium prawns, peeled and deveined

1 medium raw mango

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

3-4 tablespoons coriander seeds

6-8 black peppercorns

6-8 bedgi dried red chillies

1/2 cup scraped fresh coconut

2 tablespoons rice, soaked and drained

4 tablespoons coconut oil

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 small onion, chopped

1½ cups coconut milk

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Cooked red rice for serving Method of preparation Take prawns in a bowl, add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes. Put coriander seeds in a grinder jar, add black peppercorns, dried red chillies, coconut, rice and ¾ cup water and grind to a fine paste. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a non-stick kadai, add asafoetida and ground paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Meanwhile, deseed and cut the raw mango into thick slices. Add to the kadai two cups of water and salt, and mix well. Cover and cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes. Add marinated prawns, mix and cook for four to five minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining coconut oil in a small non-stick pan, add the onion and sauté till dark brown. Add this tempering to the prawn curry. Add coconut milk, mix well and cook for two to three minutes more. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot with red rice. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for raw mango prawn curry 12-16 medium prawns, peeled and deveined

1 medium raw mango

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

3-4 tablespoons coriander seeds

6-8 black peppercorns

6-8 bedgi dried red chillies

1/2 cup scraped fresh coconut

2 tablespoons rice, soaked and drained

4 tablespoons coconut oil

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 small onion, chopped

1½ cups coconut milk

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Cooked red rice for serving Method of preparation Take prawns in a bowl, add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Set aside to marinate for 10 to 15 minutes. Put coriander seeds in a grinder jar, add black peppercorns, dried red chillies, coconut, rice and ¾ cup water and grind to a fine paste. Heat 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a non-stick kadai, add asafoetida and ground paste, mix and sauté till the oil separates. Meanwhile, deseed and cut the raw mango into thick slices. Add to the kadai two cups of water and salt, and mix well. Cover and cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes. Add marinated prawns, mix and cook for four to five minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining coconut oil in a small non-stick pan, add the onion and sauté till dark brown. Add this tempering to the prawn curry. Add coconut milk, mix well and cook for two to three minutes more. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot with red rice. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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