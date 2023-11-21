The festive season is still on. Diwali may have been over, but we are still holding on to the last bit of the festivities and waiting for Christmas and the holiday season to arrive soon. The sweet tooth in us only needs one excuse to cook up a lip-smacking dessert – festivals. This time, we are relying on the soon-to-arrive holiday season and the aftertaste of Diwali and Chhath Puja to relish on Sev ki Burfi – a traditional sweet dish that is too tasty and an absolute favourite. We have curated a super easy and tasty recipe for making Sev ki Burfi at home and enjoying it with your family and friends. Take a look.

Sev ki Burfi: A quick dessert recipe for your sweet tooth(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Diwali 2023 special: Lip-smacking sweet delights to keep cholesterol in check

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Ingredients:

250 gms unsalted sev

2¾ cups grated khoya/mawa

1 cup sugar

A pinch of saffron

1 cup milk

½ tsp rose essence

A little ghee to grease

10-12 cashew nuts, chopped

10-12 almonds, chopped

10-12 pistachios, chopped

Method:

In a pan, cook sugar with water till the sugar dissolves. Then add a pinch of saffron and add the sev and move gently so that the sev does not break. Then add rose water, mawa and milk and mix everything together gently. Add chopped cashewnuts, almonds and pistachios and mix everything together. The aluminum burfi tray should be greased properly with a little ghee, and then pour the mixture on the tray and level the surface. Garnish with nuts and set aside to cool down. Then cut the mixture into burfi shapes and serve.

Health benefits:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sev comes with a lot of health benefits. It contains high protein which helps in weight loss. It is also loaded with magnesium, which is good for cardiovascular health and helps in maintaining blood pressure. Sev is a good source of Iron, which helps in enhancing the overall metabolism of the body. Consumption of sev helps in preventing Anemia.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.