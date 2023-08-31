Desserts do not go to the stomach; they go to the heart. Nothing is better than wrapping up a sumptuous meal with a sweet dish as dessert. Especially during the festive season, after having a traditional platter, having a sweet dessert is a must. However, whenever desserts come to mind, we also think of the amount of sugar that goes into making them, and how it can be harmful for the body. But what if we told you that we have got it covered? We have the perfect fix with sugar free sweeteners that can make the dessert very tasty while ensuring that we do not compromise with health.

Shahi Phirni to end the meal on a sweet note. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

Shahi Phirni is a traditional dessert that is loved by all. Especially served after a meal, Shahi Phirni ensures that we end a great platter with a great dessert. Here's a super easy and fun recipe to prepare it at home with family.

Ingredients:

4 cups milk

½ tsp saffron strands

¼ cup short grain rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

15-20 pistachios, blanched and peeled

½ tsp green cardamom powder

2-3 tsps dried rose petals to sprinkle

½ tsp rose water

12 measures of sugar free sweeteners

Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle

Silver varq for garnish

Method:

In a pan, boil milk and saffron together. In a grinder jar, add the rice, pistachios, remaining saffron, ¼ cup water and grind to a coarse paste. To the boiling milk with saffron, add the rice mixture with green cardamom powder, dried rose petals, rose water and mix everything together. Lower the heat and continuously keep stirring the mixture for about eight to ten minutes. Add sugar free sweetener and mix well. Then transfer the mixture into small earthen bowls and garnish with rose petals and blanched pistachios. Silver varq should also be used for garnishing before serving.

