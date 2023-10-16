Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 4: Delectable bhog recipes to offer Maa Kushmanda

Shardiya Navratri, commonly referred to as Maha Navratri, is a colourful and prominent Hindu festival that is enthusiastically celebrated throughout India and other parts of the world. Every year, Maa Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navdurga, are worshipped during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri celebration. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm from October 15 to October 28. Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of the festival. She is the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga and symbolises fortune and imagination. She is dressed in royal blue and rides a lion. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 easy and delicious sabudana recipes to make during your fast )

An essential component of this celebration is preparing and offering bhog or prasad, which are holy offerings to the deity. These recipes have a unique place in the hearts of devotees since they serve as a symbol of devotion and gratitude. Here is a mouthwatering recipe to prepare for Maa Kushmanda Bhog on the 4th day of Navratri as an offering and a treat for the senses. So put on your chef's hat and let's get started.

Maa Kushmanda Bhog Recipes

1. Coconut Gulaab ki Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

Coconut Cream sweetened 200 grams

Condensed Milk 1 tablespoon

Coconut cream 1 cup

Green cardamom powder 1 teaspoon

tender coconut flesh ¼ cup

Almonds finely chopped 2 tablespoon

Pistachios finely chopped 2 tablespoon

Desiccated coconut 4-5 tablespoon

Rose petals for garnishing

Method:

1. Heat condensed milk in a non-stick pan, add coconut cream and green cardamom powder and mix well.

2. Cook on low heat, stirring continuously.

3. Finely chop coconut flesh and add and mix well. Add almonds, pistachios and desiccated coconut and mix well.

4. Cook on low heat for 4-5 minutes.

5. Pour the kheer into a serving bowl. Drizzle rose syrup, garnish with rose petals and serve warm.

2. Aate ka halwa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Ingredients:

Ghee 1 bowl

Karakara atta 1 cup

Sugar 1 cup

Water 2 cup

Method:

1. Set a deep pan over high flame and once it gets hot, add in the ghee.

2. When the ghee gets hot add the flour while continuously stirring to prevent the formation of lumps.

3. Cook the flour over low flame until it turns dark biscuity in colour, make sure you keep stirring it continuously.

4. Once the flour and ghee turn dark biscuity in colour add the sugar and water, then increase the flame to medium low and cook the halwa until all the ghee separates.

5. Switch off the flame once the ghee separates, you kada/aate ka halwa is ready.

