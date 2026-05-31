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Simple And Nutritious Rajma Chawal Recipe Brings Together Creamy Kidney Beans, Aromatic Spices, and Fluffy Rice

Rajma Chawal combines protein-rich kidney beans and steamed rice in a flavourful North Indian meal that is popular for family lunches and weekend gatherings.

Published on: May 31, 2026 11:29 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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This classic Indian recipe combines slow-cooked kidney bean curry with fluffy steamed rice, creating a combination loved across homes, restaurants, and family gatherings. Rajma was introduced to India centuries ago and found a lasting place in North Indian cuisine, especially in Punjab, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh. The rich tomato-based gravy, aromatic spices, and tender beans create a meal that remains a regular feature of Sunday lunch menus in many households.

Rajma Chawal Recipe(Freepik)

Rajma chawal offers a valuable combination of plant protein, fibre, iron, potassium, and complex carbohydrates. Kidney beans contain protein and fibre">protein and fibre that support balanced eating habits and digestive wellness, while rice provides energy for daily activities. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices contribute antioxidants and plant compounds">antioxidants and plant compounds that complement the nutritional profile of the dish. Together, these ingredients create a wholesome meal that combines taste with everyday nutrition.

The dish begins with soaked kidney beans that are pressure-cooked until tender. A masala made with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cumin, and spices forms the base of the curry before the beans are simmered until the flavours combine. Steamed rice is served alongside the curry, creating the signature pairing. The result is a thick reddish-brown gravy, creamy beans, fragrant rice, and layers of spice that make every bite enjoyable.

Feature

Rajma Chawal

Dal Chawal

Main Ingredient

Kidney beans (Rajma)

Lentils (Dal)

Texture

Thick and chunky

Smooth and creamy

Protein Content

Higher

Moderate

Fibre Content

Higher

Moderate

Taste Profile

Rich and robust

Mild and comforting

Cooking Time

Longer soaking and cooking

Faster preparation

Gravy Consistency

Thick bean curry

Light lentil curry

Colour

Deep reddish-brown

Yellow, orange, or brown

Popular Regions

Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh

Across India

Best For

Weekend lunches

Everyday meals

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Soaking Time: 8 hours

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

Calories: Approx. 320 per serving

Cuisine: North Indian

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Meal: Sunday Lunch

Authentic Rajma Chawal Recipe for Family Lunches

Slow-cooked kidney beans, aromatic spices, and fluffy steamed rice come together to create a beloved North Indian meal.

Ingredients

For Rajma Curry

  • 1 cup rajma (kidney beans)
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 3 tomatoes, pureed
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon red chilli powder
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 3 cups water

For Rice

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 2 cups water

Method

  1. Wash and soak rajma overnight. Cook soaked rajma with water until soft and tender.
  2. Heat oil, add cumin seeds, onions, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until golden.
  3. Add tomato puree and spices. Cook until the oil separates.
  4. Add cooked rajma and simmer for 15–20 minutes.
  5. Cook rice separately until fluffy. Serve hot rajma with steamed rice.

Easy Ways to Make Rajma Chawal More Nutritious

  1. Carrots, spinach, bell peppers, and bottle gourd can increase fibre and micronutrients.
  2. Brown rice contributes additional fibre and minerals compared to white rice.
  3. Fresh coriander enhances flavour and adds vitamins and antioxidants.
  4. Ginger complements the beans and contributes digestive-supporting compounds.
  5. Fresh tomatoes provide better flavour and nutritional value.
  6. Cucumber, onion, and carrot salad add crunch and freshness.
  7. A squeeze of lemon complements the flavour and supports iron absorption.

Nutritional Value of Rajma Chawal

Rajma chawal provides protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, making it a balanced vegetarian meal.

Nutrient

Approx. Amount Per Serving

Calories

320 kcal

Carbohydrates

52 g

Protein

12 g

Fat

6 g

Fibre

10 g

Iron

3.5 mg

Potassium

450 mg

Calcium

70 mg

FAQs

Why should rajma be soaked overnight?

Soaking helps soften the beans, reduces cooking time, and improves texture.

Which rice is best for rajma chawal?

Long-grain basmati rice is the most popular choice.

Why does rajma chawal make a complete meal?

The combination of beans and rice provides complementary plant proteins.

 
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