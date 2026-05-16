Soft And Fluffy Egg White Bhurji With Colourful Vegetables For Healthy Meal Preparation

A quick pan of scrambled egg whites with colourful vegetables can easily become a refreshing post-workout meal during summer mornings. Lean egg white bhurji combines fluffy egg whites, onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and herbs to create a high-protein Indian dish with soft texture, bright colours, and balanced flavour.

Egg White Bhurji (Freepik)

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Egg bhurji has long been a popular Indian street-style and homemade recipe because it cooks quickly and pairs well with breads or rice dishes. This lighter version focuses mainly on egg whites instead of whole eggs, making the texture softer and less dense. Seasonal vegetables like tomatoes, onions, capsicum, and coriander add crunch, colour, and freshness while keeping the dish suitable for hot weather meals.

Lean egg white bhurji differs from regular egg bhurji because it uses mostly egg whites instead of yolks, creating lower fat content and lighter texture. Compared to standard bhurji, this version develops softer scrambled layers and allows the vegetables to remain more noticeable in flavour and colour.

Egg whites provide high-quality protein">high-quality protein that supports muscle recovery and balanced meal planning. Fresh vegetables contribute fibre, vitamins">fibre, vitamins, and natural colour without making the recipe feel excessively heavy. Using light spices also helps maintain freshness during summer breakfasts or post-workout meals.

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{{^usCountry}} Its fluffy texture, mild spice level, and colourful appearance make it suitable for breakfast, lunch, or quick dinners. The combination of soft egg whites and lightly cooked vegetables creates a healthy Indian egg recipe that feels both simple and energising for everyday eating. Difference Between Lean Egg White Bhurji and Regular Egg Bhurji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its fluffy texture, mild spice level, and colourful appearance make it suitable for breakfast, lunch, or quick dinners. The combination of soft egg whites and lightly cooked vegetables creates a healthy Indian egg recipe that feels both simple and energising for everyday eating. Difference Between Lean Egg White Bhurji and Regular Egg Bhurji {{/usCountry}}

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Feature Lean Egg White Bhurji Regular Egg Bhurji Main Ingredient Egg whites with vegetables Whole eggs with vegetables Texture Soft and fluffy Rich and slightly creamy Taste Profile Light and mildly savoury Richer egg flavour Colour White with colourful vegetables Yellow and golden Protein Content Higher lean protein Balanced protein and fat Fat Content Lower Higher Calories Lower Moderate Summer Suitability Highly suitable Suitable Main Highlight Light post-workout meal Rich everyday egg dish Cooking Style Quick scramble Quick scramble View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Protein Meal Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Protein Meal Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 140 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly spiced, fresh, and savoury

Nutrition: High protein and low-calorie

Difficulty: Easy

Fluffy Egg White Bhurji with Fresh Seasonal Vegetables

This lean egg white bhurji combines fluffy egg whites, onions, tomatoes, capsicum, and herbs to create a light high-protein meal. The vegetables add freshness and colour while the egg whites keep the texture soft and airy.

Ingredients

6 egg whites

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

1/4 cup capsicum, chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt as needed

1 teaspoon oil

Step-by-Step Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Allow the seeds to release aroma before adding onions and green chilli into the pan. Add chopped onions and sauté until slightly soft. Add tomatoes and capsicum next so the vegetables remain lightly crunchy after cooking. Sprinkle turmeric powder and salt into the vegetable mixture. Stir gently so the spices coat the vegetables evenly without overcooking them. Pour the egg whites into the pan and cook on low flame. Stir slowly while cooking so the egg whites remain fluffy and soft. Add coriander leaves at the end and mix lightly. Serve hot with toast, rotis, or salad for a balanced high-protein meal.

Tips to Make Lean Egg White Bhurji Softer and More Flavourful

Cook Egg Whites on Low Flame

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Low heat helps the egg whites stay soft and fluffy instead of becoming rubbery. Slow cooking also improves the overall texture of the bhurji.

Add Vegetables in Stages

Onions, tomatoes, and capsicum cook at different speeds. Adding them gradually helps maintain better texture and freshness in the dish.

Whisk Egg Whites Before Cooking

Light whisking creates more air in the egg whites and improves fluffiness. This also helps the bhurji cook more evenly.

Avoid Overcooking Tomatoes

Slightly firm tomatoes create fresher flavour and better colour contrast. Overcooked tomatoes may release excess water into the bhurji.

Use Fresh Herbs at the End

Fresh coriander or mint leaves add brighter flavour and aroma. Adding herbs too early may reduce their freshness.

Add Black Pepper After Cooking

Freshly crushed black pepper gives stronger aroma and balanced spice flavour. Adding it at the end helps preserve its sharp taste.

Pair with Light Side Dishes

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This bhurji tastes better with toast, salad, or rotis instead of heavy gravies. Simple sides help maintain the light and fresh meal balance.

Nutritional Value of Lean Egg White Bhurji

Lean egg white">Lean egg white bhurji combines egg whites, vegetables, and mild spices to create a protein-rich meal with balanced flavour and lower calorie content.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 140 calories Protein 18 g Carbohydrates 5 g Fat 4 g Fibre 2 g Iron Moderate View All

FAQs

Is egg white bhurji suitable for post-workout meals?

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Egg white bhurji contains lean protein that works well for balanced post-workout eating. The lighter texture also makes it suitable for breakfast or quick dinners.

Can whole eggs be added to this recipe?

Whole eggs can be mixed with egg whites if a richer flavour and texture are preferred. This may slightly increase the fat and calorie content of the dish.

Which vegetables work best in egg white bhurji?

Capsicum, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and spring onions work especially well in this recipe. Fresh vegetables help improve colour, texture, and flavour balance.

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