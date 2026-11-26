Soha Ali Khan has found a way to enjoy her favourite desserts while being mindful of her health. The actor, who often shares glimpses of her fitness routine, wellness habits and food choices on social media, recently revealed her go-to homemade dessert recipe. A self-confessed dessert lover, Soha shared how she satisfies her sweet cravings with a slightly healthier take on chocolate chip cookies. (Also read: Malaika Arora says you don't need 20 exercises for your abs, shares 5 simple foam roller moves for stronger core )

Soha Ali Khan's simple tip for enjoying dessert mindfully

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Opening up about her food choices, Soha wrote in her November 26 Instagram post, “I LOVE dessert! But in my 40s, unexplained weight gain is a reality, so I’m trying to be more mindful about my metabolic health.”

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She also shared a simple habit she tries to follow when it comes to enjoying something sweet. “One thing I try to do is have dessert after a proper meal rather than on an empty stomach. I usually have mine after lunch. A 10–15 minute walk after eating can also help manage blood sugar levels,” she revealed.

However, Soha admitted that she does not follow this routine religiously. “Do I follow this religiously? Absolutely not! Sometimes my walk is just around the room because I’m definitely not stepping out in the heat after lunch!” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} “I order dessert almost EVERY SINGLE DAY. So when someone gifted me an oven, I thought, why not try making my favourite treats at home?” she wrote. One recipe that she particularly enjoys is her easy, slightly healthier chocolate chip cookies. Why Soha prefers these healthier chocolate chip cookies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I order dessert almost EVERY SINGLE DAY. So when someone gifted me an oven, I thought, why not try making my favourite treats at home?” she wrote. One recipe that she particularly enjoys is her easy, slightly healthier chocolate chip cookies. Why Soha prefers these healthier chocolate chip cookies {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the ingredients behind her homemade dessert, Soha explained the swaps she makes to give traditional chocolate chip cookies a slightly healthier twist.

Almond flour instead of refined flour: “More protein, fibre and healthy fats,” she explained.

“More protein, fibre and healthy fats,” she explained. Monk fruit sweetener: According to Soha, it “doesn’t generally raise blood sugar like regular sugar.” She also suggested stevia as an alternative.

According to Soha, it “doesn’t generally raise blood sugar like regular sugar.” She also suggested stevia as an alternative. Coconut oil: She uses it as an alternative to butter, while noting that moderation matters.

She uses it as an alternative to butter, while noting that moderation matters. 85% dark chocolate: Soha prefers dark chocolate with less added sugar, especially a no-added-sugar variety.

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Soha Ali Khan’s healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe

If you love chocolate chip cookies, here’s how you can recreate Soha’s homemade version.

Ingredients:

2 cups (200g) blanched almond flour

1 egg

3 tbsp melted coconut oil or unsalted butter

3–4 tbsp powdered monk fruit sweetener

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

½ cup dark chocolate chips (70–80g, preferably 85%)

1 tbsp unsweetened almond milk (if needed)

How to make Soha’s chocolate chip cookies

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Step 1: Preheat the oven to 170°C.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together the egg, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract and monk fruit sweetener.

Step 3: Add the almond flour, baking soda and salt. Mix everything until it forms a soft dough.

Step 4: Fold in the dark chocolate chips. If the dough feels too dry, add a tablespoon of unsweetened almond milk.

Step 5: Refrigerate the dough for 15–20 minutes.

Step 6: Roll the dough into small balls, flatten them slightly and arrange them on a lined baking tray.

Step 7: Bake for 10–12 minutes, or until the edges turn golden.

Step 8: Allow the cookies to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. They will firm up as they cool.

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Explaining her approach to mindful eating, Soha made it clear that she does not believe in completely giving up her favourite treats. “It’s not about giving up dessert. It’s about making smarter swaps and enjoying what you love,” she concluded.

Her homemade chocolate chip cookie recipe is an interesting alternative for those who enjoy experimenting with different ingredients while still satisfying their sweet cravings.