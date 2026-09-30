Spice up your weeknight dinner: Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for matar paneer at home for a wholesome meal

Looking to turn tonight’s dinner into a little kitchen experiment? You don’t need fancy ingredients or complicated techniques to whip up something delicious at home. With a few everyday pantry staples, some fresh ingredients and the right combination of spices, you can create a comforting, restaurant-style meal right in your own kitchen.

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Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a delicious matar paneer recipe that you can easily recreate at home. Packed with soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy, it makes for a comforting dinner when you’re in the mood to try your hand at a classic Indian curry.

In an Instagram video shared on September 29, the chef describes the dish as, “Soft paneer, sweet green peas and a rich, flavourful gravy. Matar Paneer brings together everything you want in a comforting Indian curry, with tender paneer and peas soaking up every bit of that delicious gravy. Serve it with warm rotis, naan or rice for a meal that always hits the spot.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Green peas (matar), boiled – 1 cup

Paneer, cut into 1-inch cubes – 300 g

Ghee – 2–3 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Onions, finely chopped – 2 large

Green chillies, chopped – 2

Ginger-garlic paste – 1½ tbsp

Red chilli powder – 1¼ tsp

Coriander powder – 1¼ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Cumin powder – ¾ tsp

Gram flour (besan) – 1½ tbsp

Fresh tomato puree – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 1½ tsp

Kasuri methi powder – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander – for garnish

Paranthas – for serving

Water – as required Method Heat the ghee and oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add the chopped green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for about a minute, stirring continuously until the raw aroma of the paste fades. Add the red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and gram flour. Mix well and cook for a minute, ensuring the spices and gram flour do not stick to the pan. Add half cup of water and stir well to form a smooth mixture. Cook for two to three minutes, allowing the spices and gram flour to cook through. Pour in the fresh tomato puree and season with salt. Mix well, cover the pan and cook over medium heat for five to six minutes, or until the gravy thickens and the oil begins to separate from the mixture. Add the boiled green peas and mix gently. Cook for another three to four minutes, allowing the peas to absorb the flavours of the gravy. Add the sugar, paneer cubes and kasuri methi powder. Gently mix everything together, taking care not to break the paneer. Cook for two to three minutes until the paneer is heated through and coated in the gravy. Transfer the matar paneer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with warm paranthas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients Green peas (matar), boiled – 1 cup

Paneer, cut into 1-inch cubes – 300 g

Ghee – 2–3 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Onions, finely chopped – 2 large

Green chillies, chopped – 2

Ginger-garlic paste – 1½ tbsp

Red chilli powder – 1¼ tsp

Coriander powder – 1¼ tsp

Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

Cumin powder – ¾ tsp

Gram flour (besan) – 1½ tbsp

Fresh tomato puree – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 1½ tsp

Kasuri methi powder – ½ tsp

Fresh coriander – for garnish

Paranthas – for serving

Water – as required Method Heat the ghee and oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown. Add the chopped green chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for about a minute, stirring continuously until the raw aroma of the paste fades. Add the red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and gram flour. Mix well and cook for a minute, ensuring the spices and gram flour do not stick to the pan. Add half cup of water and stir well to form a smooth mixture. Cook for two to three minutes, allowing the spices and gram flour to cook through. Pour in the fresh tomato puree and season with salt. Mix well, cover the pan and cook over medium heat for five to six minutes, or until the gravy thickens and the oil begins to separate from the mixture. Add the boiled green peas and mix gently. Cook for another three to four minutes, allowing the peas to absorb the flavours of the gravy. Add the sugar, paneer cubes and kasuri methi powder. Gently mix everything together, taking care not to break the paneer. Cook for two to three minutes until the paneer is heated through and coated in the gravy. Transfer the matar paneer to a serving bowl, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with warm paranthas. {{/usCountry}}

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