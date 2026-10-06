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Spice up your weeknight dinner with chef Ranveer Brar's dhaba-style juicy chicken pulao recipe with roasted vegetable chutney

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 15:45:11 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Pinterest)
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If you're looking for an easy recipe that delivers dhaba-style flavours at home, this one's perfect – tender, juicy chicken in fluffy, spiced basmati rice.

Some nights, the last thing you want is to spend hours in the kitchen putting together an elaborate meal, only to be left with a pile of dishes to tackle afterwards. That is where fuss-free, one-pot meals come in handy. And if you are craving the comforting, hearty flavours of a dhaba-style meal without the effort of going out, we have just the recipe for you.

Also Read | Easy weeknight dinner idea: Try chef Ranveer Brar's flavour-packed recipe for Rajasthani sev ki sabzi that comes together in 10 minutes

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for juicy, dhaba-style chicken pulao, paired with a smoky roasted vegetable chutney that you can easily recreate at home. In a YouTube video shared on September 25, the chef describes the dish as, “Perfectly fluffy basmati rice! Fragrant spices, tender chicken and roasted chutney make this easy one-pot recipe perfect for a delicious family meal.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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