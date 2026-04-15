Step inside Nita Ambani’s Arts Café at NMACC, featuring cosy interiors, and discover their 4 ‘best-est’ veg dishes

The Nita Mukesh Cultural Cuisine, located in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, houses the NMACC Arts Cafe, on the third floor, which offers a delicious range of vegetarian dishes blending familiar flavours with global cuisine.ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Isha Ambani: ‘Our generation relies on internet for referencing, the generation after us will...'

The restaurant had a variety of vegetarian dishes, while the interiors exuded a warm, inviting ambience.(Picture credit: Instagram/@anishadixit)

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Content creator Anisha Dixit, along with Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, recently visited the cafe and shared a glimpse of the vegetarian dishes available there in an Instagram video posted on April 15.

Anisha asked them to bring the 'four best-est’ vegetarian dishes. Along with these, they also tried mocktails. The duo shared their feedback on each of the dishes with personal ratings.

Dishes at NMACC Arts Cafe

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{{^usCountry}} What did they have? They began with mocktails: Raspberry Glacier, which earned a solid 10/10 from Orry for being a thick and cold fruit-infused drink, and Solar Kiss, a lighter mocktail, which Anisha rated 8.5/10. Both drinks cost Rs. 400. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did they have? They began with mocktails: Raspberry Glacier, which earned a solid 10/10 from Orry for being a thick and cold fruit-infused drink, and Solar Kiss, a lighter mocktail, which Anisha rated 8.5/10. Both drinks cost Rs. 400. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Then came the first vegetarian dish, Beetroot Tartare, priced at Rs. 650. Anisha remarked, “The presentation is stunning, but beetroot alone is too sweet. The real magic hits when you pair it with the sesame,” and gave it an 8/10. It earned full marks from Orry, who noted that the flavours “enveloped” the mouth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came the first vegetarian dish, Beetroot Tartare, priced at Rs. 650. Anisha remarked, “The presentation is stunning, but beetroot alone is too sweet. The real magic hits when you pair it with the sesame,” and gave it an 8/10. It earned full marks from Orry, who noted that the flavours “enveloped” the mouth. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second dish was fire-roasted shishito peppers, priced at ₹725. The duo loved it, especially the quinoa crunch, which tasted almost like caramel. Anisha observed that it made for a well-balanced snack. It earned high marks, 9 from Anisha and 10 from Orry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second dish was fire-roasted shishito peppers, priced at ₹725. The duo loved it, especially the quinoa crunch, which tasted almost like caramel. Anisha observed that it made for a well-balanced snack. It earned high marks, 9 from Anisha and 10 from Orry. {{/usCountry}}

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The third dish was corn agnolotti, priced at Rs. 785, which, according to Anisha, “delivered,” earning a solid 9/10. Orry concurred, praising the cream cheese filling and giving it a 10/10.

The last dish was Tub Tim Krob, priced at Rs. 475. While the visual presentation was modest, Anisha noted that the taste was “okay,” yet still gave it a 10/10. Orry’s feedback, however, was influenced by his personal dislike for chestnuts, giving it a 6.5/10.

All in all, the total bill came to Rs. 3,580 for six items.

Interiors

As they walked us through the space, the decor stood out, setting the tone for a premium fine dining experience. With exquisite marble interiors, the entrance opens into a warm and inviting ambience. It was rooted in the biophilic design style.

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Wood emerges as the highlight of the decor, while the chairs feature rounded structures with soft, neutral plush upholstery. Hanging pendant lights, wooden wall panel accents, and potted plants by the wall come together to create a cosy and warm environment where conversations can spark and linger for hours.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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