Strengthen your bones with this nutrient-rich salad. Recipe inside

With age, the bone strength seems to decrease. Hence, it is important to keep nurturing the body with the required nutrients that help us in keeping the strength of the bones intact. Women, especially, face the issues of bone strength with age. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who keeps sharing tasty and healthy recipes on her Instagram profile, shared a recipe of how to make a lip-smacking salad which is loaded with nutrients and is a treat for the tastebuds as well.

Ingredients:

½ cup cabbage, shredded

½ cup broccoli florets

2 tbsp chopped and deseeded dates

2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp almond slivers

¼ cup hung curd

½ cup spinach, roughly chopped

A pinch of Vanshalochan powder

Black salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method:

Take a pan of boiling water and blanch broccoli and cabbage in it for a minute. Take it out and immediately refresh it in a bowl of ice-cold water. In a separate bowl, soak raisins and dates in warm water for around 15 minutes. Mix broccoli, cabbage, spinach, raisins, dates and almonds and refrigerate the mixture for half hour. Serve the mix with curd, Vanshalochan powder, salt and pepper in a bowl.

(Recipe: Anjali Mukerjee, Nutritionist)

Health benefits:

This bone supporting salad helps in providing the body with nutrients such as boron, magnesium and Vitamin A. Calcium and fibre are provided to the body by the vegetables, while, on the other hand, the addition of dates, curd and raisins elevate the calcium content of the food item. Vanshalochan is an herbal silica concretion obtained from the nodes of the female bamboo trees which helps in supporting weak bones. It also helps in nourishing dry hair and dry skin. Raisins come with anti-oxidant capacity which helps in strengthening the bones as well. Women who have been diagnosed with osteoporosis are recommended to consume this salad for its multiple benefits.