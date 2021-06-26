Beat the summer heat with this Michelin-starred Watermelon Feta Salad recipe

When summers come to India in full swing, everyone craves a cool treat as eating meals becomes the most excruciating task which leaves us feeling even more hot and tired. Fruits and icy treats become seasonal favourites, as watermelons and mangoes take the forefront during this season.

However, even eating this delicious and healthy treats all the time becomes monotonous and boring, and one may not always feel like just eating the fruit as it is. That's when a recipe like this one for watermelon and feta salad comes in handy:

Watermelon, feta & rocket, hazelnuts, za’atar, lime salad

1 small watermelon, diced and seedless

1 small yellow watermelon, diced and seedless

200g toasted hazelnuts

2 bunches of wild rocket

250g barrel-aged feta cheese, crumbled

Dressing:

100ml extra virgin olive oil

35ml lime juice

Maldon sea salt to taste

METHOD:

Arrange diced watermelon on a plate. Crumble the feta cheese over. Scatter with toasted hazelnuts and top with wild rocket leaves. Dress the entire salad with lime vinaigrette and sprinkle some za’atar on top.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar)