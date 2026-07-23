Switch From Deep-Fried Snacks To These Easy And Delicious Baked Snack Recipes For Healthier Everyday Snacking

Crispy snacks do not always need to come straight from a pan of hot oil. Baked snack recipes instead of fried versions offer a practical way to prepare familiar favourites using considerably less added oil. Baking uses dry heat to cook and brown the outer surface, helping snacks develop a crisp texture while avoiding the oil absorption associated with deep-frying. During the monsoon, freshly baked savoury snacks can pair well with homemade chutneys, dips, or tea for an enjoyable rainy-day treat.

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Many commonly fried recipes can be adapted for the oven with a few simple changes. Samosas can be prepared with whole wheat wrappers and vegetable fillings, while potato wedges can be seasoned and baked until crisp. Vegetable cutlets, bread rolls, spring rolls, falafel, mathri, ragi nachos, and even pakoras can also be baked. Brushing or spraying the surface with a small amount of oil can improve browning without completely immersing the snack in oil.

Baking generally reduces the amount of added fat compared with deep-frying, which can also lower the overall calorie content of a recipe. The exact difference depends on the ingredients and quantity of oil used. Choosing whole grains, besan, ragi, vegetables, lentils, paneer, or other nutrient-rich ingredients can further increase the fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals in homemade baked snacks.

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{{^usCountry}} Baked snacks can also be easier for some people to include in a balanced eating pattern because they avoid large quantities of frying oil. Using herbs, cumin, coriander, chilli, ginger, and other spices keeps the flavour interesting, while proper oven temperature helps create a crisp exterior. From baked samosas to crunchy ragi nachos, these alternatives show that reducing deep-frying does not mean giving up enjoyable textures and bold flavours. 5 Fried Snacks You Can Bake for a Lighter and Crispy Homemade Treat Baked Vegetable Samosa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baked snacks can also be easier for some people to include in a balanced eating pattern because they avoid large quantities of frying oil. Using herbs, cumin, coriander, chilli, ginger, and other spices keeps the flavour interesting, while proper oven temperature helps create a crisp exterior. From baked samosas to crunchy ragi nachos, these alternatives show that reducing deep-frying does not mean giving up enjoyable textures and bold flavours. 5 Fried Snacks You Can Bake for a Lighter and Crispy Homemade Treat Baked Vegetable Samosa {{/usCountry}}

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Baked Vegetable Samosas offer a lighter cooking alternative to deep-fried samosas while retaining the familiar crisp pastry and spiced vegetable filling. Using whole wheat flour can add fibre, while peas and other vegetables contribute additional nutrients. Baking also reduces the amount of oil required during preparation.

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Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon ajwain

Salt to taste

Water as required

For the filling:

2 boiled potatoes, mashed

½ cup boiled green peas

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Instructions

Combine whole wheat flour, oil, ajwain, salt, and water to prepare a firm dough. Mix the boiled potatoes and peas with cumin, coriander powder, garam masala, chilli powder, and salt. Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a circle. Cut each circle in half, shape into a cone, and add the vegetable filling. Seal the edges carefully and lightly brush the samosas with oil. Bake at 200°C for 20–25 minutes, turning if needed, until crisp and evenly browned.

Baked Vegetable Pakora

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Baked Vegetable Pakoras combine besan with vegetables such as spinach, cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers. Besan contributes plant-based protein and fibre, while baking uses less added oil than deep-frying. Different vegetables can also increase the variety of vitamins and minerals in the snack.

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

1 cup besan

½ cup chopped spinach

½ cup shredded cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup chopped bell pepper

1 green chilli, chopped

½ teaspoon ajwain

½ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Water as required

1 teaspoon oil

Instructions

Combine spinach, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, and green chilli in a bowl. Add besan, ajwain, turmeric, salt, and a small amount of water. Mix everything to form a thick mixture that holds its shape. Place small portions on a lined baking tray and lightly brush or spray with oil. Bake at 200°C for approximately 18–20 minutes, turning halfway through. Serve Baked Vegetable Pakoras with fresh mint-coriander chutney.

Baked Potato Wedges

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Baked Potato Wedges are a simple alternative to deep-fried French fries or potato snacks. Potatoes naturally provide carbohydrates and potassium, while keeping the skin on adds some dietary fibre. Using measured oil and oven-baking helps control the amount of added fat.

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Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 3

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

3 medium potatoes

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon paprika or red chilli powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon mixed herbs

½ teaspoon garlic powder, optional

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash the potatoes thoroughly and cut them into even wedges. Soak the wedges in cold water briefly, then drain and dry thoroughly. Toss the potatoes with oil, paprika, black pepper, herbs, garlic powder, and salt. Arrange the wedges in a single layer on a baking tray. Bake at 220°C for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through. Serve Baked Potato Wedges once the edges become crisp and golden.

Baked Vegetable Cutlets

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Baked Vegetable Cutlets combine potatoes with carrots, peas, beans, and other vegetables in a convenient snack. Vegetables add fibre and micronutrients, while oats or whole wheat breadcrumbs can be used for the outer coating. Baking reduces reliance on the oil normally used for shallow or deep-frying cutlets.

Quick View

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

2 boiled potatoes, mashed

½ cup boiled green peas

½ cup grated carrot

¼ cup finely chopped beans

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ cup oats or whole wheat breadcrumbs

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

Instructions

Combine mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, and beans in a mixing bowl. Add cumin powder, garam masala, chilli powder, and salt. Shape the mixture into small round or oval cutlets. Coat each cutlet lightly with oats or whole wheat breadcrumbs. Arrange on a baking tray and lightly brush with oil. Bake at 200°C for 20–25 minutes, turning halfway through for even browning.

Baked Spring Rolls

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Baked Spring Rolls offer an oven-cooked alternative to deep-fried spring rolls and can be packed with cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and other vegetables. The vegetable-rich filling contributes fibre and micronutrients, while baking requires considerably less added oil than deep-frying.

Quick View

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty: Moderate

Ingredients

8 spring roll wrappers

1 cup shredded cabbage

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup thinly sliced bell pepper

¼ cup chopped spring onion greens

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oil

Salt as required

Instructions

Heat a small amount of oil in a pan and add ginger. Add cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, and spring onion greens and cook briefly. Add soy sauce and black pepper and allow the filling to cool. Place a portion of filling on each spring roll wrapper and roll tightly. Seal the edges and lightly brush the spring rolls with oil. Bake at 200°C for 15–20 minutes, turning halfway through, until crisp and golden.

FAQs

Which fried snacks can be baked instead?

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Baked samosas, vegetable pakoras, potato wedges, vegetable cutlets, and spring rolls can all be prepared in an oven instead of deep-frying.

Are baked snacks healthier than deep-fried snacks?

Baked snacks generally require less added oil than deep-fried versions, which can reduce their overall fat and calorie content depending on the recipe and portion size.

How can baked snacks be made crispy without deep-frying?

Baked snacks can develop a crisp texture by preheating the oven, avoiding overcrowding, using a light coating of oil, and turning the snacks during baking.