Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares healthy recipe for high-protein chocolate peanut butter bowl
Fitness trainer shares easy no-cooking breakfast bowl recipe that has zero added sugar and is loaded with 45 grams of protein.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially for those in the early stages of their fitness journey. Letting go of sugary cereals for breakfast to build a healthy habit can seem especially difficult, yet one is encouraged to lower their carb intake at breakfast and increase their protein intake instead.
Also Read | Hailey Bieber weighs in on top wellness trends: Matcha lattes, pilates, vampire facials, and more
To help out in this situation, Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer who works with stars like actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on April 29 and shared how to make a delicious chocolate peanut butter bowl.
The low-calorie recipe uses no added sugar and instead uses sugar-free French vanilla syrup for sweetness. Here's how to make this dish:
Recipe for chocolate peanut butter bowl:
Ingredients:
- 200 g of Greek yoghurt
- 1 scoop of chocolate protein powder
- 1 tablespoon of peanut butter powder
- Sugar-free French vanilla syrup
- 1 medium banana
- 10-20 g of granola
Method of preparation:
- Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl in the order listed.
- Simply mix and enjoy.
Health benefits of the chocolate peanut butter bowl
According to Siddhartha, the chocolate peanut butter bowl is a satiating meal that keeps one full for longer while also helping them build muscle.{{/usCountry}}
According to Siddhartha, the chocolate peanut butter bowl is a satiating meal that keeps one full for longer while also helping them build muscle.{{/usCountry}}
Why use Greek yoghurt? It is made by straining whey and other liquids released during yoghurt fermentation. It is thus thicker than regular yoghurt and has a higher protein content. According to Healthline, Greek yoghurt is also rich in micronutrients. The serving of 200g, as used in the above recipe, has the following macro count.
- Calories: 146
- Protein: 20 grams
- Fat: 3.8 grams
- Carbohydrates: 7.8 grams
Why use Greek yoghurt? It is made by straining whey and other liquids released during yoghurt fermentation. It is thus thicker than regular yoghurt and has a higher protein content. According to Healthline, Greek yoghurt is also rich in micronutrients. The serving of 200g, as used in the above recipe, has the following macro count.
- Calories: 146
- Protein: 20 grams
- Fat: 3.8 grams
- Carbohydrates: 7.8 grams
The micronutrients present include vitamin B12, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and selenium. The banana also adds significant micronutrients, and most importantly, potassium and fibre to the meal.
Benefits of having protein for breakfast{{/usCountry}}
The micronutrients present include vitamin B12, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and selenium. The banana also adds significant micronutrients, and most importantly, potassium and fibre to the meal.
Benefits of having protein for breakfast{{/usCountry}}
As the first meal of the day, breakfast should be balanced with protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and healthy fats. Having an adequate amount of protein in breakfast provides the following health benefits, according to nutritionist Marina Wright.
- Protein helps in blood sugar regulation, leading to less fatigue and more energy throughout the day.
- Amino acids from protein help regulate neurotransmitter synthesis, leading to mood elevation and a better stress response.
- Protein supports muscle protein synthesis, which improves strength and metabolism.
- Adequate protein consumption helps us feel satiated.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.