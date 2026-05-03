Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares healthy recipe for high-protein chocolate peanut butter bowl

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially for those in the early stages of their fitness journey. Letting go of sugary cereals for breakfast to build a healthy habit can seem especially difficult, yet one is encouraged to lower their carb intake at breakfast and increase their protein intake instead.

Siddhartha Singh demonstrates preparing his chocolate peanut butter bowl. (@officialsiddharthasingh/Instagram )

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To help out in this situation, Siddhartha Singh, the celebrity fitness trainer who works with stars like actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on April 29 and shared how to make a delicious chocolate peanut butter bowl.

The low-calorie recipe uses no added sugar and instead uses sugar-free French vanilla syrup for sweetness. Here's how to make this dish:

Recipe for chocolate peanut butter bowl:

Ingredients:

200 g of Greek yoghurt

1 scoop of chocolate protein powder

1 tablespoon of peanut butter powder

Sugar-free French vanilla syrup

1 medium banana

10-20 g of granola

Method of preparation:

Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl in the order listed. Simply mix and enjoy.

Health benefits of the chocolate peanut butter bowl

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{{^usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, the chocolate peanut butter bowl is a satiating meal that keeps one full for longer while also helping them build muscle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Siddhartha, the chocolate peanut butter bowl is a satiating meal that keeps one full for longer while also helping them build muscle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why use Greek yoghurt? It is made by straining whey and other liquids released during yoghurt fermentation. It is thus thicker than regular yoghurt and has a higher protein content. According to Healthline, Greek yoghurt is also rich in micronutrients. The serving of 200g, as used in the above recipe, has the following macro count. Calories: 146

Protein: 20 grams

Fat: 3.8 grams

Carbohydrates: 7.8 grams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why use Greek yoghurt? It is made by straining whey and other liquids released during yoghurt fermentation. It is thus thicker than regular yoghurt and has a higher protein content. According to Healthline, Greek yoghurt is also rich in micronutrients. The serving of 200g, as used in the above recipe, has the following macro count. Calories: 146

Protein: 20 grams

Fat: 3.8 grams

Carbohydrates: 7.8 grams {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The micronutrients present include vitamin B12, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and selenium. The banana also adds significant micronutrients, and most importantly, potassium and fibre to the meal. Benefits of having protein for breakfast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The micronutrients present include vitamin B12, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and selenium. The banana also adds significant micronutrients, and most importantly, potassium and fibre to the meal. Benefits of having protein for breakfast {{/usCountry}}

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As the first meal of the day, breakfast should be balanced with protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and healthy fats. Having an adequate amount of protein in breakfast provides the following health benefits, according to nutritionist Marina Wright.

Protein helps in blood sugar regulation, leading to less fatigue and more energy throughout the day.

Amino acids from protein help regulate neurotransmitter synthesis, leading to mood elevation and a better stress response.

Protein supports muscle protein synthesis, which improves strength and metabolism.

Adequate protein consumption helps us feel satiated.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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