Chicken soup for the soul and the winter evenings. Recipe inside

Updated on Dec 15, 2021 02:05 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

It is that time of the year again. The time of warmth, togetherness, and a lot of soup. With the chill outside and the need for warmth inside, we always look out for our go-to winter food – soup. Because, let's face it, chicken soup goes to the heart. Also, with all the health benefits packed into one dish, it makes for the most searched recipe of 2021, according to Google.

We have curated the easiest and the healthiest chicken soup recipe below, so that every winter evening is filled with taste, goodness and nutrients.

Ingredients:

12 oz cauliflower florets

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk or milk of choice

1 cup carrots diced

1 cup celery diced

1/2 cup white onion diced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cups potatoes diced with skin on

4 cups chicken broth low sodium

1 lb chicken breast

1 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Chop all the veggies and cook the chicken and shred it before starting the entire preparation. Then steam cauliflower in a pot with boiling water and drain the water and keep it aside. Heat olive oil in a pan and add onions, celery and carrots. Heat the veggies till they get soft, and then add potatoes, chicken broth, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper, stir and combine and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, blend the cauliflower with milk in the blender and add the mix with the shredded chicken to the pot and shimmer for 5 minutes. Serve and relish!

(Recipe: Megal Olson, https://skinnyfitalicious.com/)

Benefits:

Chicken soup is extremely tasty and healthy. It brings the goodness of chicken and the nutrients depend upon the ingredients that are used in making the soup. Chicken broth is rich in essential fatty acids and protein which helps in developing the muscles and repairing the bones, skin, and blood cells.

