This Black Tea & Tulsi recipe to treat flu will remind you of ‘Dadi ke nuskhe’

If there is one thing that Indians have strong faith in, it has to be our trust on home remedies to cure a common cold and cough/flu, not only because of the easy availability of the ingredients but also due to their full effectiveness. Just when we were searching for a recipe to treat flu, we came across Black Tea and Tulsi that instantly reminded us of ‘Dadi ke nuskhe’.

Looking for easy to make recipes that can be used as home remedy for relieving flu? Check out this Black Tea and Tulsi recipe which is one of the easiest nuskha to avoid catching viral throat infections and cure a common cold and cough/flu.

Ingredients:

Ginger: 1-2 slice

Tulsi: 9-10 leaves

Turmeric: A pinch

Black Tea Leaves: 1 tbsp

Water: 1 glass

Method:

In a pan boil a glass of water, for 5-6 minutes, with some crushed tulsi leaves and ginger. In a glass put some black tea leaves along with turmeric; strain and pour the concussion to it. Let it steep for a while. Once it cools down, gargle with it.

Pro Tip: Gargle on empty stomach, preferably first thing in the morning.

(Recipe: Cherise India Private Ltd)

Benefits:

Black Tea leaves contain a high amount of catechins and Teafurabin which prevents infection of the flu.

Tulsi leaves, Queen of Herbs, is rich in vitamin A and C, calcium, zinc and iron which helps in relieving symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, colds, congestion, coughs, flu, sinusitis, sore throat and similar ailments.

As for ginger and turmeric, both possess potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which not only fight viral and bacterial infections but also boost the immune system.

