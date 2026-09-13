This pineapple sheera recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor will elevate your mood instantly: See step-by-step preparation

With the festive season just around the corner, it is time to up your dessert game. And what better way to start at home than preparing a delicious bowl of sheera? While traditionally made with semolina ghee and sugar, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor puts his own spin on the classic and shares the recipe for pineapple sheera on his blog.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Looking for something sweet and crunchy to munch on? Chef Kunal Kapur shares cinnamon almond recipe

“Pineapple lends its delicious flavour to any dish it is added to. And when it is used to make sheera, the taste increases tenfold. Fragrant, comforting and always welcome on the table,” he wrote, describing the dish. It requires a prep time of approximately 35 minutes and a similar cooking time. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for pineapple sheera 1/2 medium pineapple

1 cup fine semolina (barik rawa)

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 tablespoon saffron water

3/4 cup ghee

1 cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

Roasted and chopped cashew nuts to sprinkle

Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle Method of preparation Peel, core and cut the pineapple into small dice. Heat 3 cups of water in a deep non-stick pan, add green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron water, mix and allow the mixture to come to a boil. Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai, add semolina, and sauté on medium heat until light golden brown. Add diced pineapple, mix, and continue to sauté until the semolina turns golden brown. Add the boiled water to this mixture, mix, cover and cook on low heat for five to six minutes. Add sugar, mix well, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, or until the sugar dissolves completely. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle chopped cashew nuts and pistachios on top and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for pineapple sheera 1/2 medium pineapple

1 cup fine semolina (barik rawa)

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 tablespoon saffron water

3/4 cup ghee

1 cup + 2 tablespoons sugar

Roasted and chopped cashew nuts to sprinkle

Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle Method of preparation Peel, core and cut the pineapple into small dice. Heat 3 cups of water in a deep non-stick pan, add green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron water, mix and allow the mixture to come to a boil. Heat ghee in a non-stick kadai, add semolina, and sauté on medium heat until light golden brown. Add diced pineapple, mix, and continue to sauté until the semolina turns golden brown. Add the boiled water to this mixture, mix, cover and cook on low heat for five to six minutes. Add sugar, mix well, and cook over medium heat for four to five minutes, or until the sugar dissolves completely. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle chopped cashew nuts and pistachios on top and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.