Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Tisca Chopra takes trip down memory lane with her mother's Lotus Stem recipe
recipe

Tisca Chopra takes trip down memory lane with her mother's Lotus Stem recipe

Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra recently shared how going home to her parents always makes her feel like she is a child again, and that she always believed her mother's lotus stems were magical. Watch...
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Tisca Chopra and her mother Pammi Arora(Instagram)

Tisca Chopra recently took to her Instagram feed to share how a trip to her parents home is like a walk into her childhood. Sharing a video of her mother cooking her 'magical' lotus stems for Tisca, the Taare Zameen Par actor wrote, "Love and Lotus Stems, a trip to the parents home is a visit into one’s childhood. Familiar bartans, old bedsheets (that have now become kitchen rags) and of course the passage of one’s own life scattered over their walls proudly .. pictures of my graduation, my first magazine cover, a poster of an of a forgotten film.. (sic)"

The Bollywood actor continued, "But what causes my heart to dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. they want to feed you, slogging away in the kitchen wanting to share their secret recipes, that never turn out the same. All mums believe that any troubles you may have will vanish by consuming their haath ka khaana .. and somehow, they do vanish .. because adult troubles fade as you become a kid again, get pampered again.."

She added that she always believed her mother's lotus stems were magical, and asked her followers if they also had such a treat that never tasted the same unless their mothers made it, continuing, "Anyway, I’ve always believed my mum’s Lotus Stems are magical.. What does your mum make for you that never tastes the same anywhere else?"

In the video, after the dish has been prepared, one can see Tisca gorging on it as her mother hugs and kisses her. While Tisca did not share the recipe for her mother's delicious lotus stem sabzi, they resembled the Punjabi variation of cooking this dish. Here is a recipe for the same in case you, like Tisca, are a fan of delicous and spicy lotus stems.

Lotus Stem Curry

INGREDIENTS

250 gm lotus stem

2 large potatoes peeled and cubed

2 medium onion grated

2 large tomato pureed

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp tumeric powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp amchoor powder

2 tsp kasuri methi crushed

1 tsp jeera

2 cloves

1 inch cinnanom stick

1/2 tsp garam masala (optional)

Salt to taste

Mustard oil for deep frying can use normal oil too

Coriander leaves for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Wash, peel and slice lotus stems into thin slices. Heat mustard or normal oil in a pan and fry the stems till they are brown. Deep fry potatoes as well.

In a separate pan heat mustard oil and add jeera to it. Once the aroma releases add clove and cinnamon. The add grated onion till it turns a nice golden brown colour, then add ginger-garlic paste and fry for another 2 minutes.

Now add tomato puree and cook till oil separates, then add your dry spices except amchoor and garam masala. Add fried lotus stem and aloo and cook for 4-5 minutes.

Finish by adding garam masala and amchoor, sautee for 2 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with your choice of accompaniments.

(Recipe courtesy Sinamon Kitchen)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP