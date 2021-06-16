Neena Gupta on being disliked in college: I was a bad girl because I was stylish

Neena Gupta has become an icon and role model much later in her career and it is all thanks to her honest and blatant acceptance of herself. The Badhaai Ho actor has been a trailblazer and household name thanks to her progressive views on marriage, motherhood and feminism as well as her brave takes on being a single mother, marrying late in life and also restarting and revamping her career well into her 50s, not to mention her super fashionable sense of style which the actor recently shared has been a part of her personality from her youth.

And her tell-all memoir Sach Kahun Toh is shedding light onto the journey of Neena Gupta, from being a young girl who was dubbed 'bad' because she was too fashionable to now becoming an icon for women and young girls alike. In a recent interview the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared, "I was very stylish and my mother was very simple, she wouldn't even wear jewellery, and she would say, 'ladki hospital me badal gayi."

In another instance Neena had shared how her mother had attempted suicide when she found out about her father's second wife. She shared, "My father was brave enough to marry my mother for love. But he was also a dutiful son who couldn’t refuse when his father forced him to marry another woman from his community. 'This betrayal from my father shattered my mother to the extent that she actually tried (and thankfully failed) to end her life.'

